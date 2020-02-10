TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSXV: EVER) (“Evergold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that a limited program of rock and soil sampling conducted last summer at the GL1 and GL2 target areas on its wholly-owned Golden Lion property in northwest B.C. has returned very strong results, including highs to 14.95 g/t gold in sequential soil samples, and 13,406 g/t silver and 15.9% copper in selected rock samples. Significant assay results are presented in Tables 1 through 6, and Figures 2 through 4. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.
The program was carried out during the run-up to the Company’s October 4, 2019, $3.45 million initial public offering. Although limited in budget and scope, the program was successful in both extending Au-Ag-Cu geochemical anomalies previously defined by the Company and discovering important new ones. The results further highlight the discovery potential at the GL1 and GL2 target areas, which the Company intends to drill in the rapidly approaching 2020 field season.
Highlights:
“We continue to feel really good about the discovery prospects at Golden Lion, as each new round of work we do there returns strong results,” said Kevin M. Keough, President & CEO. “We know, from our observations and sampling, that Golden Lion hosts very high-grade gold-silver epithermal style mineralization, high-grade copper-gold-silver skarn, and disseminated porphyry-style copper-gold-silver. The broad area encompassed by these multiple targets suggests the presence of one or more intrusive systems of significant scale. For these reasons we are really looking forward to the upcoming field season and drill-testing these exciting targets.”
Table 1: GL1 North Ridge Target - Soil and Rock Results for Gold, Silver and Copper
(See Figures 2, 3, and 4 for location of sample sites. Values are uncut and numbers are rounded. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)
|SOIL Sample ID
|Soil Sample
Medium
|Gold
(ppb)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(ppm)
|GLAA19D-050
|B-Horizon
|128
|0.1
|223
|GLAA19D-051
|B-Horizon
|3,490
|4.3
|15,950
|GLAA19D-052
|B-Horizon
|14,950
|10.1
|6,060
|GLAA19D-053
|B-Horizon
|11
|0.3
|40
|GLAA19D-054
|B-Horizon
|232
|0.6
|428
|GLAA19D-055
|B-Horizon
|1,155
|1.5
|3,830
|Average Zone Value
|3,328
|2.8
|4,422
|Median Zone Value
|694
|1.1
|2,129
|ROCK Sample ID
|Rock
Sample
Type
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(%)
|Y738460
|float
|1.82
|21.6
|1.46
|Y738461
|chip
|0.01
|3.6
|0.63
Table 2: GL1 Core Area Target - Rock Results for Gold, Silver and Copper
(See Figures 2, 3 and 4 for location of sample sites. Values are uncut and numbers are rounded. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)
|ROCK Sample ID
|Rock Sample
Type
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(%)
|Y738457
|grab
|0.003
|1,900
|0.16
|Y738458
|grab
|0.088
|13,406
|1.07
|Y738459
|grab
|0.009
|2,130
|0.26
|Average Zone Value
|0.033
|5,812
|0.49
|Median Zone Value
|0.009
|2,130
|0.26
Table 3: GL2 East Ridge Target - Rock Results for Gold, Silver and Copper
(See Figures 2, 3, and 4 for location of sample sites. Values are uncut and numbers are rounded. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)
|ROCK Sample ID
|Rock Sample
Type
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(%)
|Y738285
|grab
|0.001
|0.1
|0.06
|Y738286
|grab
|0.002
|5.1
|0.53
|Y738287
|composite chip
|0.002
|2.3
|0.38
|Y738288
|grab
|0.079
|2.0
|0.35
|Y738289
|chip
|1.960
|10.8
|2.19
|Y738290
|grab
|2.380
|22.4
|1.00
|Y738291
|grab
|0.001
|1.1
|0.13
|Y738292
|float
|4.330
|21.1
|3.26
|Y738293
|composite chip
|0.001
|0.6
|0.11
|Average Zone Value
|0.973
|7.3
|0.89
|Median Zone Value
|0.002
|2.3
|0.38
Table 4: GL2 Skarn Target - Rock Results for Gold, Silver and Copper
(See Figures 2, 3, and 4 for location of sample sites. Values are uncut and numbers are rounded. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)
|ROCK Sample ID
|Rock Sample
Type
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(%)
|Y738294
|grab
|0.007
|1.5
|0.32
|Y738298
|grab
|0.465
|39.1
|15.90
|Y738299
|grab
|1.540
|40.0
|9.53
|Y738300
|grab
|0.222
|23.2
|1.16
|Y738451
|subcrop
|0.048
|2.4
|0.22
|Average Zone Value
|0.456
|21.2
|5.43
|Median Zone Value
|0.222
|23.2
|1.16
Table 5: GL2 West Ridge Target - Talus Fines and Rock Results for Gold, Silver and Copper
(See Figures 2, 3, and 4 for location of sample sites. Values are uncut and numbers are rounded. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)
|Talus Fines Sample ID
|Sample
Medium
|Gold
(ppb)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(ppm)
|GLAA19D-001
|Talus Fines
|10
|0.6
|0.07
|GLAA19D-002
|Talus Fines
|16
|0.5
|0.10
|GLAA19D-003
|Talus Fines
|43
|1.1
|0.12
|GLAA19D-004
|Talus Fines
|28
|0.8
|0.05
|GLAA19D-005
|Talus Fines
|54
|0.6
|0.05
|GLAA19D-006
|Talus Fines
|550
|1.9
|0.06
|Average Zone Value
|117
|0.9
|749
|Median Zone Value
|36
|0.7
|659
|ROCK Sample ID
|Rock Sample
Type
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(%)
|Y738295
|grab
|0.028
|14.8
|2.99
|Y738296
|grab
|0.053
|11.7
|2.03
|Y738297
|grab
|0.027
|7.3
|1.11
|Y738452
|grab
|0.071
|1.7
|0.66
|Y738453
|grab
|0.341
|2.7
|0.92
|Average Zone Value
|0.104
|7.6
|1.54
|Median Zone Value
|0.053
|7.3
|1.11
Table 6: GL2 EP Zone Target - Rock Results for Gold, Silver and Copper
(See Figures 2, 3, and 4 for location of sample sites. Values are uncut and numbers are rounded. Readers should note that rock grab samples are by their nature selective, and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)
|ROCK Sample ID
|Rock Sample
Type
|Gold
(ppm)
|Silver
(ppm)
|Copper
(%)
|Y738454
|grab
|0.77
|1.3
|0.32
|Y738455
|grab
|6.38
|4.0
|0.39
|Y738456
|grab
|2.55
|1.7
|0.37
|Average Zone Value
|3.23
|2.3
|0.36
|Median Zone Value
|2.55
|1.7
|0.37
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Andrew J. Mitchell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for GT Gold Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Evergold Corp. maintains strict QA/QC protocols for all aspects of its exploration programs. Soil samples were collected along reconnaissance lines at a depth of 10-30 cm using an auger or GeoTul. Approximately 500 grams of B-horizon or talus fine material was collected at each site and placed in individually labeled Kraft paper bags, which were then allowed to dry. Once dry, the samples were packed into plastic poly-bags and then into larger, more durable, sealed woven plastic bags (rice bags) prior to shipment to the ALS Global prep facility in Terrace B.C., where they were further dried, weighed and sieved to minus 180 micron (80 mesh). Samples were then packaged and sent to the ALS Global laboratory in North Vancouver B.C., where 30 grams of each sample were analyzed for gold using fire assay followed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy analysis (protocol AU-ICP21), and for 35 elements using an aqua regia digestion and mass spectrometry analysis (protocol ME-ICP41).
Rock samples were collected and placed into pre-labelled poly-bags and then put into larger, more durable rice bags prior to shipment to the ALS Global prep facility in Terrace B.C., where they were crushed to 70% less than 2 millimeters. 250-grams of each sample were then produced by riffle splitting and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The fine fractions were then sent to the ALS Global laboratory in North Vancouver B.C., where they were analyzed for gold using fire assay followed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy analysis (protocol AU-ICP21), and for 35 elements using aqua regia digestion and mass spectrometry analysis (protocol ME-ICP41). Over-limits for silver were analyzed by fire assay gravimetric finish (protocol Ag-CON01).
The ALS Global laboratory in North Vancouver is ISO 9001:2008 certified, and accredited to ISO / IEC 17025:2005 by the Standards Council of Canada.
About Evergold
Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in British Columbia, combining four 100%-owned properties in prime geological real estate from one of BC’s best-known geologists, C.J. Greig, with seasoned management and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the 3,545 hectare Snoball property, located in the heart of BC’s famed Golden Triangle only 12 kilometres off highway 37, where the Company believes it has located the source of a large, strong gold-silver anomaly up-slope of previous work, and the 5,099 hectare Golden Lion property, located well to the east of Snoball in similar Stikine terrane rocks, at the north end of the Toodoggone region, where multiple strong gold-silver-copper targets have been outlined. The Company intends to carry out the first-ever drilling of selected targets on both properties in the forthcoming 2020 field season.
Figure 1: Location of GL1, GL2 and GL3 Target Areas, Golden Lion Property
