Critical Access Hospitals, Doctor Offices and Nursing Operations Contract with Parallax for Chronic Disease Management Capitalizing on New Reimbursement Landscape

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announces its wholly-owned subsidiary Parallax Health Management, Inc., a leader in remote patient monitoring technology has contracted its Good Health Outcomes mobile application and technology platform for deployment within the healthcare industry. The Critical Care Hospitals within rural U.S. communities, doctor’s offices including primary care and specialty practices, and nursing operations have all contracted with Parallax Health Management for the adoption and onboarding of patients on the Company’s proprietary and patented Good Health Outcomes, (“GHO”) mobile application.

The GHO app boasts an industry leading feature set of capabilities including: real-time two-way audio/video conferencing; the Company’s the proprietary FotodigmTM data capture technology; the fully integrated data driven outcomes interventional and goal mastery platform; real-time data reporting; the ability to connect agnostically to any customer designated electronic health record (E.H.R.) systems; and the ability to connect agnostically to any customer designated billing systems. The Good Health Outcomes platform is among the most scalable and flexible remote patient monitoring systems on the market. With a per patient per month price point starting at $9.95, the Company’s Software-as-service, (“SaaS”) system enables its customers comprised of leading healthcare practitioners to meet the growing demand for services, increase billable and reimbursable service delivery, decrease costs, empower their patients and improve the convenience and mobility of care that they provide.

"Critical Access Hospitals must continue to evolve to meet public demand with changes in regulatory and reimbursement requirements leading to decreased revenue in a model that is already struggling,” stated Brett Beloud, MD, an emergency medical physician practicing within a Critical Access Hospital. Dr. Beloud continued, “the adoption of remote patient monitoring systems with point of care testing and telemedicine is the solution. Artificial intelligence can analyze patient data and coordinate care, saving us from inefficient service delivery. It is forecast by 2030, approximately 50% of the U.S. population will be over 65 years old. A federal mandate for improved patient compliance and accountability is long overdue. Remote patient monitoring technology and telemedicine, like that provided by Parallax's Good Health Outcomes platform, is grossly underutilized and it is time to adopt these solutions on a massive scale to stabilize our healthcare system in order to prevent its’ collapse and meet the overwhelming demand."

"Reimbursements from insurance providers and the growing need of remote patient monitoring systems that are focused on our patients’ health and wellness goal obtainment and mastery have made our adoption of the Good Health Outcomes mobile application platform a timely and welcome addition to our practice," stated Bilge Gregory, MD of Vital Connections MD clinic.

Nathan Bradley, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc, Chief Technology Officer stated, “we are making great progress in the market acceptance of our patented systems having focused on proving out our technology that improves patient adherence to both medical and pharmaceutical regimens prescribed by our customers.” Mr. Bradley continued, “our focus is on refinement of interventional content and perfection of our systems based on the data driven outcomes we produce, track and monitor in order to position our technology for mass adoption inside the scale of the leading payers and provider systems within the healthcare industry that are bracing for the coming increase in healthcare service demand.”

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

