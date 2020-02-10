NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases, announced today that Pete Salzmann, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 25-27 in New York City.
|9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 25th
|Time:
|3:00pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor
Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com
About Immunovant, Inc.
Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.
Contact:
John Strumbos, Ph.D., MBA
Vice President, Finance
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com
Immunovant
UNITED STATES
immunovant_logoV7_RGB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: