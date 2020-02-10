PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for January 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 38,289 block hours in January 2020 and controllable completion factors of 99.90 percent and 99.97 percent for American and United respectively.

Commenting on the results, Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer said, “Our performance continues to trend higher, with big improvements in our controllable and total completion factors.”

Operating statistics for January 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

Jan-20 Jan-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Block Hours American 16,397 16,984 -3.5 % 65,820 66,751 -1.4 % United 21,892 21,374 2.4 % 88,030 86,607 1.6 % Total 38,289 38,358 -0.2 % 153,850 153,358 0.3 % Jan-20 Jan-19 % Change YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change Departures American 9,173 9,822 -6.6 % 38,186 38,245 -0.2 % United 10,606 10,412 1.9 % 44,318 43,523 1.8 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.90 % 99.51 % 0.4 % 99.62 % 99.54 % 0.1 % United 99.97 % 99.69 % 0.3 % 99.98 % 99.65 % 0.3 % Total Completion Factor** American 97.75 % 97.35 % 0.4 % 97.80 % 96.98 % 0.9 % United 99.08 % 97.71 % 1.4 % 99.41 % 98.73 % 0.7 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations





Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 143 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of January 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with an average of approximately 702 daily departures and 3,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

