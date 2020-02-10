Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role and Responsibilities of the Contracts Manager" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This interactive programme will examine the contract after it has been signed and has to be implemented as written and will focus on giving you the necessary knowledge, tools and processes to be able to read and review contracts.
It will also give you the understanding and skills to communicate to others, internally and externally, the 'as sold' contract meaning to ensure that all promises are completed and that all parties remain within the protection of the legal agreement and are aware of the possible risks, liabilities and consequences if promises are broken.
You will learn how to apply a logical, systematic and comprehensive approach to reading, managing and implementing a contract so that you are confident and fully appreciate what is required of you, your team and the other contracting party(ies) to satisfy the legal obligations laid out in the contract.
You will also be provided with a clear understanding of all the legal obligations and liabilities included within contract terms and conditions and gain valuable knowledge of best practice for monitoring and assessing the progress of contracts to ensure that they are actioned successfully and efficiently to provide the best outcome possible for your organisation.
Drawing on the expert trainer's real-life experiences and using many workshop-style exercises and examples, the topics will be brought to life to help embed learning. There will also be ample opportunity to network with others in similar roles across different organisations.
Whether your contracts are local, national or global this programme will:
As a contracts manager, you have the important and, sometimes, onerous responsibility of administering your organisation's contracts in the most efficient and effective way. This practical course provides an in-depth look at the extensive role and responsibilities of the contracts manager and will give you a comprehensive understanding of agreements and their terms.
To ensure the smooth execution of a contract and enable proactive management of potential risks, it is vital to have clarity between the parties of the promises made and the liability allocation. You need to fully understand the contract management framework and best practice to reduce risks in contract delivery, and successfully manage supplier relationships.
This seminar will help you to:
Practical exercises, facilitation and discussion sessions are used throughout the course to ensure delegates have a clear appreciation of the added value gained from being proactive in the planning and management of a contract. Attendees will be shown how to anticipate problems and resolve them before they become critical and potentially very costly, rather than managing the project in a reactionary manner.
The course will be beneficial to every member of the project and contract delivery team including:
This highly experiential programme is a must-attend event if you are:
This seminar has been designed for non-lawyers
Agenda
Module 1: Before work commences
Understanding the structure of a legal contract from the contract manager's perspective:
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Co-op vs ICL (International Computers Limited now part of Fujitsu)
Module 2: Reviewing and communicating the signed contract - making a plan of action
Identifying and engaging key stakeholders:
Understanding implied and express terms and how they affect contract execution:
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Silence - focusing on key contract law acts, eg Sale of Goods Act
Recognising the promises of the contracting parties and their implications:
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Reviewing scope of supply - identifying and interpreting the promises of each party and reviewing ambiguity
Pro-active management of suppliers and subcontractors:
Programme Day Two
Module 2 continued:
Risk identification and management to ensure contract completion:
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Storyboarding - creating a risk register: identifying all the potential risks and which of the contracting parties is responsible/liable for which risks
Understanding the consequences of a breach of contract:
Understanding the allocation of risk between the contracting parties
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Review of a sample contract using a toolkit' to identify and evaluate commercial risks
Module 3: Proactive management of commercial risks throughout the contract
The 5 stages of managing commercial risk
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Traffic light analysis: probability and impact, cost and schedule
Making contingency plans to ensure contract completion
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Pro-active risk management: mitigation and contingency planning
