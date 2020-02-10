Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In such a highly regulated industry and in these turbulent and uncertain times, understanding the key challenges of negotiation and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level are complex topics.

They can be difficult for even the most well-equipped in-house lawyer and most often it is not the lawyer in the driving seat. Commercial managers from all areas of the pharmaceutical industry are leading negotiations and drafting and managing key contracts on a daily basis.

It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within the laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes, especially with the complication of Brexit.



The programme consists of five modules which will:

Deliver an in-depth examination of intellectual property issues that affect pharmaceutical industry agreements

This unique and highly interactive three-day programme looks at all stages of the contracting process and aims to deliver applied training through a balanced blend of practical learning. The presenters will use a mixture of practical exercises and cases from the pharmaceutical industry to ensure you leave the seminar with the knowledge and skills to perfect all stages of the process.

By attending this seminar, you will:

Understand the key intellectual property issues affecting pharmaceutical industry agreements

Agenda



MODULE 1: Intellectual property issues relevant to pharmaceutical industry agreements

Practical Workshop: Intellectual property terms in collaboration and licensing agreements

Intellectual property terms in collaboration and licensing agreements Current key issues relating to IP in the pharma industry

Supplementary protection certificates (SPCs) - securing the full commercial potential of your product

When does R&D infringe patents? Understanding experimental use and Bolar provisions

Third-party IP rights - freedomto - operate searches and implications for pharmaceutical industry agreements

MODULE 2: Key pharmaceutical industry commercial agreements and legal and regulatory issues related to their drafting

Key issues in contract manufacturing agreements

Key issues in co-promotion, co-marketing and distribution agreements

Medicines regulations using regulatory processes to define contractual obligations

Key issues in clinical trials and related agreements

MODULE 3: Workshop on collaboration and R&D agreements

Negotiating and drafting collaboration and licence agreements - a practical workshop

MODULE 4: Competition law workshop

Introduction to relevant EU competition law rules

MODULE 5: Negotiation skills in the pharma sector

The rise and rise of the negotiator

Practical Exercise

Negotiate and succeed Structure for control

Personal style and negotiation

Practical Exercise

Moving into engagement Influencing and persuasion



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9isft3

