Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts for the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In such a highly regulated industry and in these turbulent and uncertain times, understanding the key challenges of negotiation and drafting an effective and watertight contract on an international level are complex topics.
They can be difficult for even the most well-equipped in-house lawyer and most often it is not the lawyer in the driving seat. Commercial managers from all areas of the pharmaceutical industry are leading negotiations and drafting and managing key contracts on a daily basis.
It is vital that both legal counsel and commercial executives not only have the key skills and tactics to create a win:win scenario but also the knowledge to ensure any agreement is within the laws and regulations. The alternative is the exposure of the organisation to unnecessary risk and costly disputes, especially with the complication of Brexit.
The programme consists of five modules which will:
This unique and highly interactive three-day programme looks at all stages of the contracting process and aims to deliver applied training through a balanced blend of practical learning. The presenters will use a mixture of practical exercises and cases from the pharmaceutical industry to ensure you leave the seminar with the knowledge and skills to perfect all stages of the process.
By attending this seminar, you will:
Agenda
MODULE 1: Intellectual property issues relevant to pharmaceutical industry agreements
MODULE 2: Key pharmaceutical industry commercial agreements and legal and regulatory issues related to their drafting
MODULE 3: Workshop on collaboration and R&D agreements
MODULE 4: Competition law workshop
MODULE 5: Negotiation skills in the pharma sector
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9isft3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: