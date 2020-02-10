WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has maintained its top position on the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2020: Expert Witnesses list, which is researched in collaboration with Global Arbitration Review and recognizes the world’s most highly regarded arbitration damages and valuation practitioners.



FTI Consulting led the list for the 10th consecutive year, represented by 48 expert witnesses from the firm’s Economic Consulting segment, Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Compass Lexecon subsidiary. Collectively, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had four times as many experts named to the list as the next closest firm.

In addition, FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had eight professionals recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for Arbitration. Manuel Abdala , Mark Bezant , Garry Crossley , Pablo López Zadicoff , Boaz Moselle , James Nicholson , Pablo Spiller and Sebastian Zuccon were among the experts who received the highest number of nominations from their peers, corporate counsel and other market sources during the research process.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon also had three professionals recognized as Future Leaders in Arbitration, including Senior Vice President Gustavo De Marco , Senior Managing Director Ben Johnson and Senior Director Michael Hennigan . These are professionals aged 45 and under who the market considers to be future leaders in the international arbitration community.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal Arbitration 2020: Expert Witnesses list include the following:

FTI Consulting

Compass Lexecon

*Expert witnesses named to this list every year since its inception in 2010.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545