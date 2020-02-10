Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announced their SofPulse® device is being evaluated at major universities for orthopedic surgeries.

SofPulse® is Endonovo’s FDA-Cleared, non-invasive device utilized for the reduction of postoperative pain and edema. SofPulse® represents a low-cost drug-free solution for reducing opioid usage, accelerating patient recovery and preventing opioid addiction following surgical procedures. This non-invasive and non-pharmacologic therapy has no known side effects and presents no potential for overdose or dependency as SofPulse® is not reliant on any narcotic to produce pain and edema reduction. SofPulse® has been effectively utilized and studied extensively in soft tissue postoperative pain management showing significant clinically proven results for the reduction of postoperative pain and edema. Learn more at www.sofpulse.com.

Endonovo Therapeutics CEO Alan Collier stated, “We are pleased to announce SofPulse® is now being evaluated at major medical universities. We believe this is a unique opportunity for SofPulse® to be evaluated, and upon completion and approval, be used as a standard of healthcare moving forward. We are also optimistic SofPulse® can be used by professors as a standard medical device which can be implemented in the educational process for all medical professionals. Although we are in the early stages, the university administrators and professors are expediting the evaluation process.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact: