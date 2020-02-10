New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Business Process Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849741/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation

The global business process outsourcing market is segmented as below:



End-user

IT And Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global business process outsourcing market growth

This study identifies rising emphasis on process automation as the prime reasons driving the global business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global business process outsourcing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global business process outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Cooperative, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





