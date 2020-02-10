Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tubing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Silicone, Polyolefins), By Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters, Drug Delivery Systems), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical tubing market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 9.2%. An increase in health expenditure by individuals and increasing emphasis by the government on healthcare are expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period.
The fast aging population and increasing number of people looking for high-quality life are expected to offer opportunities to the manufacturers that innovate and produce a diverse range of products. Increasing chronic disease incidences across the globe is further likely to drive product demand for several types of medical devices.
The demand for medical tubes in wound therapy, stent tubes, and implant-grade tubes owing to their cost effectiveness is anticipated to boost market growth. The advent of negative wound therapy wherein plastic tubes are used to remove infectious materials and fluids is expected to further propel product demand over the forecast period.
Growing consciousness regarding hospital-acquired infections coupled with rising concerns related to the spread of such infections is expected to surge the demand for single-use or disposable healthcare devices. Increasing strategic alliances among the medical device industry players is anticipated to propel the demand for disposables, thereby driving the medical tubing market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Medical Tubing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.3. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Medical Tubing Market
3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Medical Tubing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025
4.2. Silicone
4.3. Polyolefins
4.4. Polyvinyl Chloride
4.5. Polycarbonates
4.6. Fluoropolymers
4.7. Others
Chapter 5. Medical Tubing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025
5.2. Bulk Disposable Tubing
5.3. Drug Delivery Systems
5.4. Catheters
5.5. Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Medical Tubing Market: Product by Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Silicone
6.2. Polyolefins
6.3. Polyvinyl Chloride
6.4. Polycarbonates
6.5. Fluoropolymers
6.6. Others
Chapter 7. Medical Tubing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Central & South America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis
8.1. Vendor Landscape
8.2. Competitive Environment
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis
8.4. Strategy Framework
8.5. Public Companies
8.6. Private Companies
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Asahi TEC Corporation
9.2. MDC Industries
9.3. Nordson Corporation
9.4. ZARYS International Group
9.5. Hitachi Cable America Inc.
9.6. NewAge Industries Inc.
9.7. TE Connectivity
9.8. Freudenberg & Co. KG
9.9. Spectrum Plastics Group
9.10. ATAG S.p.A.
9.11. Saint-Gobain
9.12. Bentec Medical
9.13. Trelleborg AB
9.14. Beijing Dimak Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd.
9.15. MicroLumen Inc.
9.16. Optinova Holding AB
