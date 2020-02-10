Austin TX, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that APEXX S3, the world’s fastest CAD workstation, will demonstrate SOLIDWORKS inside BOXX booth #324 at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 through Feb. 12, at the Nashville Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A Dassault Systèmes Corporate Partner, designated SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner, and leading manufacturer of CATIA and SOLIDWORKS-certified workstations, BOXX will also introduce FLEXX data center platforms purpose-built for content creation, and host Orange County Choppers designer Jason Pohl.

“We’re proud to welcome Jason Pohl since, like him, our engineers are SOLIDWORKS users too,” said BOXX VP of Marketing Bill Leasure. “Between Jason and our team, the BOXX booth is providing a wealth of SOLIDWORKS experience and expertise, as well as system configurations that deliver optimal application performance.”

Purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS and other CAD applications, the best-selling APEXX S3 features up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, up to 128GB of RAM, and the latest eight-core, Intel® Core™ i7 or 19 processor overclocked to 5.1 GHz. The liquid-cooled system sustains that frequency across all eight cores—even in the most demanding situations. BOXX is the only workstation manufacturer providing this 9th generation, eight-core, Intel micro architecture professionally overclocked and backed by a three-year warranty. In celebration of 3DExperience World (and only for a limited time) APEXX S-Class workstations are currently available for up to a $600 discount.

In addition to APEXX S3, 3DEW attendees will have an opportunity to see the new BOXX FLEXX data center platform. Purpose-built for content creation, FLEXX delivers all the power and performance of a desktop workstation inside a rack mounted, high density form factor. From high frequency requirements to CPU rendering and GPU rendering, liquid-cooled FLEXX features multiple nodes for a variety of workflows while also allowing users to mix and match nodes inside a single chassis. With FLEXX housed inside an organization’s data center, users can remotely access data, creative content, team projects, and more.

From the renowned Discovery Channel series American Chopper, lead designer and BOXX user Jason Pohl will be on hand to demonstrate the SOLIDWORKS workflow he employs in the design and manufacture of custom motorcycles at Orange County Choppers and Jason Pohl Designs. Pohl will also host a breakout session entitled, "Rev it Up and Go: Designing and Machining at Orange County Choppers w/ Jason Pohl," Feb. 11 @5:30pm in Davidson Ballroom A3.

Inside booth #324, BOXX will also provide information on their SOLIDWORKS User Group (SWUG) sponsorships and showcase BOXX Cloud Services (BCS) a unique, secure, high-performance, virtual private cloud workstation service powered by professionally overclocked BOXX workstations.

“By working closely with both SOLIDWORKS and BOXXers like Jason Pohl, we ensure that BOXX systems are custom-configured to optimize specific workflows,” says Leasure. ”Whether it’s our APEXX workstations, the new FLEXX, or BCS, we’re empowering SOLIDWORKS users to accelerate their workflows, increase productivity, and experience real ROI.”

For further information and pricing, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact a worldwide reseller, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, data science, visual effects, animation, and more. For 24 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

###

Attachment

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com