SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, and PacketFabric, Inc. the leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, today announced PacketFabric’s selection of Inphi COLORZ® 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optics to increase network capacity between metro data center locations.



With up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber, COLORZ enables PacketFabric to dramatically scale its private layer 2 networking platform. PacketFabric has modernized network services by applying cloud-based concepts to provisioning, delivery, and billing.

“Our ability to deliver a cost effective 100GbE metro Ethernet service hinges on quickly turning up underlying optical metro connectivity,” said Lew Maggio, Director of Network Operations, PacketFabric. “The DWDM infrastructure modernization offered by COLORZ reduces our deployment time by over 60% for in metro capacity, allowing us to add terabytes of capacity in response to customer demands.”

Inphi’s COLORZ 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optical platform leverages Silicon Photonics technology and enables DWDM connectivity directly into switch or router ports. By moving to IP over DWDM and removing transponders, COLORZ not only provides lower cost and lower power but simplifies the operational complexity of adding DWDM network capacity. This allows PacketFabric to maximize cost-efficiency and performance across its regional data center locations.

“We are delighted to support PacketFabric’s vision and ability to build a disruptive SDN networking architecture,” said Tomas Maj, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “Low power and cost effective pay as you grow 100G DWDM optics are a critical enabler for efficiently connecting metro data centers.”

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or Linkedin .

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 160 premier colocation facilities across 20 markets in the United States, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal.

For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

