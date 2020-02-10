New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849740/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automatic optical inspection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of smart manufacturing. In addition, advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automatic optical inspection market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automatic optical inspection market is segmented as below:



Type

2D AOI Systems

3D AOI Systems

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global automatic optical inspection market growth

This study identifies advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing as the prime reasons driving the global automatic optical inspection market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automatic optical inspection market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automatic optical inspection market, including some of the vendors such as GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc. and Viscom AG .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





