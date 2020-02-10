OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 10 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 15.00 P.M. EET

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2019 on Monday, February 17, 2020. The financial statements release can be read after the publication on the company's website at www.omasp.fi/investors. The company has issued a positive profit warning on 7 November 2019.



A press conference on the 2019 results of OmaSp will be held for analysts, institutional investors and the media on Monday 17 February at 12 noon EET at OmaSp's new Helsinki office, Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor, Helsinki. The press conference is in Finnish. Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO and Sarianna Liiri, CFO are present at the event. A light lunch is served from 11.30 a.m. EET. The press conference will end at around 13 p.m. EET and there will be an opportunity for interviews in Finnish, Swedish and English. Warmly welcome!

Participants are kindly asked to register in advance by e-mail essi.halonen@omasp.fi by Friday 14.2.2020 at the latest.

You can also follow the press conference as a live webcast starting at 12 noon EET at www.omasp.com/investors and later as a record.

OmaSp organizes English-language telephone conferences at specific times. Those interested in a conference call in English are invited to contact the management assistant Essi Halonen (essi.halonen@omasp.fi or by phone +358 44 265 1180) to agree on the time.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi



Additional information and interview requests for media:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to over 136,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.