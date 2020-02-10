TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, is proud to announce today that following last year’s successful launch, it’s now welcoming nominations for the annual Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards.
“We’re thrilled to once again acknowledge the hard work and dedication so many of our accounting partners have shown to their profession, businesses, and communities,” said Paul Struthers, EVP and Managing Director, Sage Canada. “The Circle of Excellence Awards celebrate some of the industry’s greatest accomplishments and remind everyone of the tremendous difference these professionals make across Canada. We look forward to congratulating the winners at the National Sage Accountants Forum taking place in Vernon in June.”
Through May 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sage will accept nominations across seven categories to honour Canadian accountants and bookkeepers who, whether solo practitioner or senior partner at an enterprise firm, have made the most positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself:
The awards are open to accountants and bookkeepers across Canada. To nominate an individual or practice, please submit their full name, contact information, category, and a short paragraph of approximately 200 words explaining why they deserve or embody the award for which they’re being nominated. Once a form is submitted, nominees will be notified via email and given the opportunity to submit a supplemental write-up for their profile.
A panel of independent judges (which Sage will announce in March) will rank nominees based on each subject’s embodiment of their corresponding category. The three highest-ranked nominees in each category will be the finalists, with the highest-ranked nominees in each category declared the winners.
Prospective nominators and nominees seeking more information can visit the official Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards website here.
Media contact:
Betty Tian
Sage
Office: 604-207-3611
Mobile: 604-376-7398
Betty.Tian@Sage.com
About Sage
Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support, with our partners, to manage finances, operations, and people. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world.
Sage. Perform at your Best.
Find out more at www.sage.com.
