TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, is proud to announce today that following last year’s successful launch, it’s now welcoming nominations for the annual Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards.



“We’re thrilled to once again acknowledge the hard work and dedication so many of our accounting partners have shown to their profession, businesses, and communities,” said Paul Struthers, EVP and Managing Director, Sage Canada. “The Circle of Excellence Awards celebrate some of the industry’s greatest accomplishments and remind everyone of the tremendous difference these professionals make across Canada. We look forward to congratulating the winners at the National Sage Accountants Forum taking place in Vernon in June.”

Through May 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sage will accept nominations across seven categories to honour Canadian accountants and bookkeepers who, whether solo practitioner or senior partner at an enterprise firm, have made the most positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself:

Accountant Partner of the Year: Recognizes the outstanding achievements of an accountant or accountant firm. Last year’s winner was Karen Brault with RSM Canada, based in Red Deer, AB.

Recognizes the outstanding achievements of an accountant or accountant firm. Last year’s winner was Karen Brault with RSM Canada, based in Red Deer, AB. Bookkeeper Partner of the Year: Recognizes the outstanding achievements of a bookkeeper or bookkeeping firm. Last year’s winner was Bianca Mueller with Books by Bianca, based in Burnaby, B.C.

Recognizes the outstanding achievements of a bookkeeper or bookkeeping firm. Last year’s winner was Bianca Mueller with Books by Bianca, based in Burnaby, B.C. Social Influencer Award: Recognizes a person or practice in their efforts to promote Sage Canada and the accounting industry in social media. Last year’s winner was Debrah Burleigh with Debrah Burleigh and Associates Ltd, based in Surrey, B.C.

Recognizes a person or practice in their efforts to promote Sage Canada and the accounting industry in social media. Last year’s winner was Debrah Burleigh with Debrah Burleigh and Associates Ltd, based in Surrey, B.C. Community Spirit Award: Celebrates a person or practice that has made outstanding contributions to their community. Last year’s winner was Clyde Harris with Alwyn Enterprises, based in Scarborough, ON.

Celebrates a person or practice that has made outstanding contributions to their community. Last year’s winner was Clyde Harris with Alwyn Enterprises, based in Scarborough, ON. Innovator Award: Recognizes a person or practice that pushes through conventional boundaries. Last year featured a tie in this category, with Longueil, Quebec-based Intégratech’s Andrée Dubé and Toronto, Ontario-based Actium Consulting Inc.’s Anna Abbruzzese sharing the award.

Recognizes a person or practice that pushes through conventional boundaries. Last year featured a tie in this category, with Longueil, Quebec-based Intégratech’s Andrée Dubé and Toronto, Ontario-based Actium Consulting Inc.’s Anna Abbruzzese sharing the award. Small Business of the Year Award: A new category that recognizes the amazing achievements of a Sage accountant or bookkeeper’s small-business client. The small-business winner of this award category will demonstrate innovation and/or positive impact on their employees, their customers, and their community. The winner of last year’s equivalent in this category (previously known as the Small Business Influencer Award) was Stéphane Dumont, of Dumont St-Pierre in Montreal, QC.

A new category that recognizes the amazing achievements of a Sage accountant or bookkeeper’s small-business client. The small-business winner of this award category will demonstrate innovation and/or positive impact on their employees, their customers, and their community. The winner of last year’s equivalent in this category (previously known as the Small Business Influencer Award) was Stéphane Dumont, of Dumont St-Pierre in Montreal, QC. Trainer of the Year: Recognizes a person or practice that has excelled in training accountants and bookkeepers in Sage products. Last year’s winner was Marge Wegren-Debre with P51 Computing Strategies in Edmonton, AB.

The awards are open to accountants and bookkeepers across Canada. To nominate an individual or practice, please submit their full name, contact information, category, and a short paragraph of approximately 200 words explaining why they deserve or embody the award for which they’re being nominated. Once a form is submitted, nominees will be notified via email and given the opportunity to submit a supplemental write-up for their profile.

A panel of independent judges (which Sage will announce in March) will rank nominees based on each subject’s embodiment of their corresponding category. The three highest-ranked nominees in each category will be the finalists, with the highest-ranked nominees in each category declared the winners.

Prospective nominators and nominees seeking more information can visit the official Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards website here .

