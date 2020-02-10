EXETER, R.I., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named U.S. Mid-Market Partner of the Year by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration. The award was presented on-stage to members of the Carousel team during the Avaya ENGAGE Conference in Phoenix this week.



Much of Carousel's ongoing success can be attributed to the company’s strategic technology partnerships. In 2019, Carousel achieved outstanding sales of Avaya Mid-Market solutions and continues to be one of Avaya’s leading partners selling the full portfolio of Avaya solutions and services. Carousel added a dedicated Avaya Mid-Market Inside Sales Team in 2019 and continues to make significant investments in sales enablement and training of its Avaya sales team.

With the combination of Carousel's ‘Customer Success Obsessed’ focus and Avaya's global leadership in delivering an ecosystem of high-class solutions, the ongoing partnership enables Carousel to continue expanding its Avaya business in unified communications and collaboration, contact center, networking, and cloud.

"As an Avaya Diamond partner and multi-year recipient of an Avaya award, Carousel is extremely honored to be named Mid-Market Partner of the Year by our strategic partner, Avaya," said Jim Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer of Carousel. "This recognition affirms our continued and long-standing commitment to Avaya and its enterprise and upper mid-market customers who require innovation, flexibility, and commitment to success with their business communications and collaboration technology investments. Our incredible team at Carousel doubled down in 2019 for our Avaya customers and we thank Avaya for this acknowledgement of our mutual achievements."

"Avaya values its partnership with Carousel Industries and we applaud their unrelenting commitment to ensuring customers success, which was one of the key drivers of their success in 2019 with our company," said Jon Brinton Vice President, U.S. Channels, Avaya. "The Carousel team consistently delivers on their strategic goals and continues to evolve its business to help drive experiences that matter to our collective customers. We look forward to an equally successful 2020 as we continue to partner to deliver innovative solutions and services to our customers."

