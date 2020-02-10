MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- meditation.live announced today that the company has launched its app in the Slack App Marketplace, alongside other premier collaboration organizations already using Slack globally. meditation.live will become the first full-service, live wellness solution in the Slack Marketplace, which boasts more than 12 million daily active users across more than 150 countries, 100,000 plus paid customers and clients in 65 of the Fortune 100 companies. Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information and tools together to get work done.



meditation.live is a live, interactive and data-driven wellness platform with a mission to inspire 5 billion people find their true purpose. The company’s unique set of live panels, courses, classes and on-demand content is specifically designed to reduce stress, improve sleep, help employees develop emotional intelligence and learn valuable skills to thrive at work and in daily life.

After a successful completion of its initial $3 million capital investment by SoftBank Capital NY and the launch of its live mediation, sleep music and fitness classes last year, the company has signed on more than 50 new enterprise clients in the past six months. Meditation.live sees very high adoption rate of its app, Wellness Coach, within the enterprise, up to 80% within six months. By adding Slack App, the company hopes to make it easier for hard-working teams to start a short class just by a simple click on Slack.

The meditation.live Slack App is designed as a gentle reminder to take a few minutes to learn a new skill each day, be it learning how to reduce stress, deal with anxiety and emotions or how to practice gratitude. Every day, after installing the app, you get a daily inspirational quote and a short class offering to practice the message. For example, you may see a quote on habits from Warren Buffet, “Chains of habits are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken.” Below the quote, there is a link on how to learn to change habits and learn new ones.

The company recommends adding our Slack app to your General Channel or create a new channel called “Wellness Coach” and invite your team to that channel. The app is currently free for anyone to use.

Wellness is becoming a growing focus for businesses, as well as individuals. Many companies are looking for ways to combat workforce stress and improve employee health and wellness through innovative programs. Research shows that stressed workers are less engaged, less productive and have higher levels of absenteeism and turnover.

D Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of meditation.live said, “We are pleased to bring our wellness platform to one of the preeminent places where people come together to make work happen. We believe that incorporating wellness into daily work life can have a meaningful impact on teams and companies all over the world.”

About D. Sharma

D Sharma is the Co-Founder & CEO of meditation.live. He is passionate about the future of humanity and the importance of protecting our mental health against the inevitable growth of AI and machine learning. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, D began his career at the Nokia Research Center as part of the team that created early access to the internet on mobile phones. After moving to the U.S., D launched a series of his own companies and created a speech recognition technology, receiving the first patent on multimodal technologies, which is now commonplace with Siri and Alexa, etc. D went on to create xAd, an advertising service that uses GPS technology on mobile devices, growing the business to over $200 million in revenue. Today, D is taking his love for meditation and investing to growing meditation.live and investing in various startups and growth funds.

About Julie Sharma

Julie Sharma is the Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist of meditation.live. Julie has more than a decade of experience spearheading accounting and operations teams, helping businesses to thrive efficiently at scale. She is detail-oriented and highly motivated professional with exceptional skills and knowledge in the full accounting cycle, compliance with GAAP and IFRS regulations. As a former Senior Business Analyst for the American Museum of Natural History and Charity Ambassador for xAd, Inc, she has managed international budgets and implemented company-wide giving programs. Julie now owns a spot as a female founder and entrepreneur in the wellness industry, merging her know-how in business with her passion for helping people. Today, Julie is responsible for acquiring teachers, overseeing app content and overall company culture, finance and HR at meditation.live, helping the company pursue its goal of inspiring people to find their purpose.

About Bhartesh Chhibbar

Bhartesh Chhibbar is the Co-Founder & COO of meditation.live. He is a tech entrepreneur, ex-Cisco leader with 20 years of rich experience in building technology products and solutions. He is a results-oriented visionary with unique background in software engineering, design and scalable solutions. Today, Bhartesh is building the meditative community within meditation.live mobile, web and enterprise applications. He is passionate to see everyone in his life happier and more well.

About meditation.live

meditation.live’s mission is to inspire five billion people to find their true purpose, using live and interactive meditation and mindful movement classes. The company’s unique platform allows anyone to ask questions to our teachers live, which improves learning while on demand meditations help you with your daily practice. For more information go to https://www.meditation.live .

About Slack

Slack is where work happens. Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications and data – a hub for collaboration where people can effectively work together, access critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work. People around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forward.