First and only FDA-approved oral treatment of its kind for testosterone deficiency1,2
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) capsules, CIII is now available by prescription in the U.S. for the treatment of appropriate men with testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism). JATENZO is the first and only oral softgel testosterone undecanoate, and the first oral testosterone medicine approved by the U.S. FDA in more than 60 years.1,2,3 JATENZO is indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired).1 JATENZO is not for use in men with hypogonadal conditions—such as “age-related hypogonadism”—that are not associated with structural or genetic etiologies.1 Important Safety Information, including a Boxed Warning, is provided below. Limitations of use: Safety and efficacy of JATENZO in males less than 18 years old have not been established.
“JATENZO is finally available to healthcare providers and their hypogonadal patients. This FDA-approved oral testosterone replacement option is an important addition to the treatment landscape for men with testosterone deficiency,” said Dr. Robert Dudley, Chief Executive Officer of Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. “We believe a significant number of appropriate hypogonadal men will prefer an oral therapy that will help them restore their testosterone levels.”
In the pivotal clinical trial, 87 percent of hypogonadal men (145 of 166) treated with JATENZO achieved a mean total testosterone concentration in the eugonadal range at the end of treatment. The efficacy and safety of JATENZO was evaluated in 166 adult, hypogonadal males in a 4-month, open-label study. The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients with mean plasma total testosterone concentration (Cavg) over 24 hours within the normal eugonadal range on the final pharmacokinetic (PK) visit of the study. JATENZO can cause blood pressure increases that can increase the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death.1
“The launch of JATENZO means that healthcare providers, and their patients with indicated forms of hypogonadism, finally have an oral option, where liver toxicity was not observed in trials,” said Dr. Ronald S. Swerdloff, who was the lead investigator in the pivotal inTUne (investigational testosterone undecanoate) clinical trial and is also a Distinguished Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Chief, Division of Endocrinology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center; and Senior Investigator at The Lundquist Institute.4 “JATENZO offers patients a convenient softgel formulation, and eliminates the worry of gel transference, skin irritation from patches, or pain from injections that other testosterone treatments carry.”
“AXYS, the Association for X and Y Variations, is thrilled to see an oral testosterone medication available to our community," said Carol Meerschaert, Executive Director of AXYS. “This new oral formulation is an important addition to available treatment options, and helps to address certain administration challenges.”
About Hypogonadism
Hypogonadism, also known as testosterone deficiency, is a condition in men in which the body does not produce enough testosterone.5 Only those men who are symptomatic and have consistently low results on a reliable testosterone assay should be offered testosterone replacement therapy, according to current treatment guidelines from both the Endocrine Society and the American Urological Association.5,6 Treatment is meant to induce and maintain secondary sex characteristics and improve clinical symptoms associated with testosterone deficiency.5
About JATENZO
JATENZO is the first and only FDA-approved oral testosterone undecanoate for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired).1,2
JATENZO’s proprietary formulation is built around testosterone undecanoate—a testosterone prodrug that the body converts to testosterone. In the JATENZO pivotal inTUne (investigational testosterone undecanoate) clinical trial, 87 percent of hypogonadal men treated with JATENZO achieved a mean total testosterone concentration in the eugonadal range at the end of treatment. The efficacy and safety of JATENZO was evaluated in 166 adult, hypogonadal males in a 4-month, open-label study. The primary endpoint was the percentage of patients with mean plasma total testosterone concentration (Cavg) over 24 hours within the normal eugonadal range on the final PK visit of the study.1
About Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.
Clarus is a men's specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing JATENZO, a product protected by patents issued in the United States and in other major pharmaceutical markets around the world. Clarus owns the worldwide, royalty-free commercialization rights for JATENZO. For more information, please visit: www.clarustherapeutics.com.
INDICATION
JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) capsules, CIII, is an androgen indicated for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone:
Limitation of use
Safety and efficacy of JATENZO in males less than 18 years old have not been established.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: INCREASES IN BLOOD PRESSURE
CONTRAINDICATIONS
JATENZO is contraindicated in men with carcinoma of the breast or known or suspected carcinoma of the prostate, in women who are pregnant, in men with a known hypersensitivity to JATENZO or its ingredients, or in men with hypogonadal conditions that are not associated with structural or genetic etiologies as JATENZO has not been established for these conditions and there is a risk of increased blood pressure with JATENZO that can increase the risk of MACE.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
ADVERSE EVENTS
The most common adverse events of JATENZO (incidence ≥2%) are headache (5%), increased hematocrit (5%), hypertension (4%), decreased HDL (3%), and nausea (2%).
DRUG INTERACTIONS
USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS
The safety and efficacy of JATENZO in pediatric patients less than 18 years old have not been established. Improper use may result in acceleration of bone age and premature closure of epiphyses.
There have not been sufficient numbers of geriatric patients involved in controlled clinical studies utilizing JATENZO to determine whether efficacy or safety in those over 65 years of age differs from younger subjects. There is insufficient long-term safety data in geriatric patients utilizing JATENZO to assess the potentially increased risk of cardiovascular disease and prostate cancer.
Please click here for full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING on increases in blood pressure.
Media Contact
Amir Khan
Phone: (212) 462-8767
Email: Amir.Khan@Syneoshealth.com
1JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate) [prescribing information]. Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.
2US Food & Drug Administration. FDA Approved Drug Products. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/index.cfm?event=overview.process&ApplNo=206089. Accessed October 1, 2019.
3American Professional Pharmacist (1947), Vol 13, pp. 877 [Oreton-M (Schering Corp. trade name for methyltestosterone): NDA 3-158]. See also: Pratt, JP. A personal note on methyltestosterone in hypogonadism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2(7):460-464.
4Data on file. Clinical Study Report: CLAR-15012. Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.
5Bhasin S, et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2018;103(5):1715-1744.
6Mulhall JP, et al. J Urol. 2018;200(2):423-432.
© 2020 Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved.
JTZ-US-0071 01/2020
PDFs available:
JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate) capsules, CIII Fact Sheet:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/487664e1-f3f1-47fa-bde9-433261486c6d
Full Prescribing Information:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b23b2737-d150-477c-9abf-92dc7e5186c8
Clarus Executive Bios:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d16d3e4-f78a-4d8a-9f05-490eca5c189a
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
JATENZO® Logo:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84c7adca-1dc5-43bc-9a87-67f3dd7a3afa
Product Image:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27cdd0ac-df45-403c-b470-c8f6f78bf7ed
Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.
Northbrook, Illinois, UNITED STATES
FINAL JTZ-US-0049 JATENZO Fact SheetFILE URL | Copy the link below
NOW AVAILABLE: JATENZO® (TESTOSTERONE UNDECANOATE) CAPSULES CIII
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
DAILY ORAL DOSING WITH JATENZO® (TESTOSTERONE UNDECANOATE) CAPSULES CIII
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
clarus_final_indentity.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: