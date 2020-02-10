ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

George L. Strobel II, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Credit Placement for Monarch Private Capital (MPC), a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances, and manages diversified portfolios of projects that generate federal and state tax credits, including ESG investment opportunities that provide a quantifiable impact, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Strobel was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, including his expertise and thought leadership in driving social good through ESG and impact investing. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome George Strobel into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Strobel has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Strobel will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Strobel will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for the Forbes Finance Council, and I look forward to joining the impressive roster of finance leaders to advance the industry through the sharing of ideas and best practices,” says Strobel. “Since 2005, Monarch Private Capital has provided Fortune 500 companies with opportunities to improve their bottom line through positive impact investing, resulting in over six billion dollars going towards economic development in more than 25 states. By participating on the Forbes Council, I hope to inspire and further educate corporate finance leaders on the value and social good that results from ESG investing.”

