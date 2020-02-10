Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Thailand outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Thailand’s mobile market is highly developed and has experienced strong growth over the last seven years, however growth has become much slower over the past few years due to the heightened level of maturity.
Very slow growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024 with annual growth rates further easing. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to a saturated mobile subscriber market and strong local competition.
Thailand is making good progress towards the launch of 5G services. In late 2018 the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) allowed operators to use the 26GHz spectrum range for the first round of 5G technology.
MNVOs in Thailand are generally struggling to compete with bigger rivals amid highly intense competition.
Thailand has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past six years driven by strong growth of 4G mobile subscribers. Slowing growth is predicted through to 2024. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G and 5G networks, and by lower tariffs resulting from strong competition.
Companies covered in this report include:
TOT Corp; CAT Telecom; True Corp; True Move; TT&T; AIS; DTAC
