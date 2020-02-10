Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Thailand outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Thailand’s mobile market is highly developed and has experienced strong growth over the last seven years, however growth has become much slower over the past few years due to the heightened level of maturity.

Very slow growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024 with annual growth rates further easing. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to a saturated mobile subscriber market and strong local competition.

Thailand is making good progress towards the launch of 5G services. In late 2018 the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) allowed operators to use the 26GHz spectrum range for the first round of 5G technology.

MNVOs in Thailand are generally struggling to compete with bigger rivals amid highly intense competition.

Thailand has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past six years driven by strong growth of 4G mobile subscribers. Slowing growth is predicted through to 2024. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G and 5G networks, and by lower tariffs resulting from strong competition.

Key developments:

After several delays, a multi-spectrum auction to support 5G will see network rollouts from March 2020.

MultiMNVOs in Thailand are generally struggling to compete with bigger rivals.

The Thailand market is now moving towards 5G.

Thailand has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past seven years.

Companies covered in this report include:

TOT Corp; CAT Telecom; True Corp; True Move; TT&T; AIS; DTAC

Table of Contents

Market overview and analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics and forecast Mobile broadband statistics and forecast

Regulatory issues National security Spectrum 5G spectrum auction Tariffs SIM Card Registration

Mobile infrastructure Mobile technologies 3G and 4G 5G Vo-WiFi

Major mobile operators Operators Advanced Info Service (AIS) DTAC TrueMove Telephone Organization of Thailand Corp (TOT) Communications Authority of Thailand (CAT) TT&T Jas Mobile MVNOs Overview Penguin SIM Loxley AirAsia I-Mobile Plus 365 Communications NTT XOX Mobile

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Percentage of Population Covered by Type of Mobile Network

Table 2 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Table 3 – Historic - Mobile subscribers, penetration and annual growth – 1999 – 2007

Table 4 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Table 5 – Mobile operators and systems

Table 6 – Mobile subscribers by Mobile Operator and Market Share – 2019

Table 7 –AIS – total revenue and annual change – 2014 - 2018

Table 8 – Historic – AIS subscribers and market share – 2004; 2007 – 2013

Table 9 – AIS: subscribers (millions) – 2014 - 2019

Table 10 – AIS: ARPU (postpaid, prepaid and blended) – 2007 – 2019

Table 11 – DTAC: mobile subscribers (millions) – 2007 – 2019

Table 12 – DTAC: ARPU (postpaid, prepaid and blended) – 2008 – 2018

Table 13 –DTAC – total revenue and annual change – 2018 - 2019

Table 14 –TrueMove– total revenue and annual change – 2016 - 2018

Table 15 – True Move: mobile subscribers (millions) – 2008 – 2019

Table 16 – Historic - True Move: ARPU (postpaid, prepaid and blended) – 2007 – 2014

Table 17 – Historic - TOT’s fixed-line subscribers – 2005 – 2013

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024





