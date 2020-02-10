Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Denmark outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Denmark’s mobile market continues to show steady growth despite the country having one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe. Growth has been stimulated by consumer demand for data services based on the near universal availability of LTE services. Operators have started trials of 5G services while commercial services will be greatly supported from the beginning of 2020 when spectrum in a range of bands which will become available.
5G services will go far to helping the government reach its broadband coverage targets in rural areas.
This report provides an analysis of the Danish mobile market, including the latest regulatory developments, the growth of mobile data services and operator strategies.
Key developments:
- Hi3G signs roaming deal with TDC;
- Regulator increases MTRs;
- TDC acquires the MVNO Plenti, trials a 1Gb/s mobile data service;
- Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netværket;
- Telenor discontinues low-cost BiBoB brand and migrates customers to its CBB Mobil unit;
- TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;
- MNOs end NFC-based mobile wallet platform;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data update to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
TDC, Telenor Denmark, H3iG Denmark, Lycamobile, Tele2, Telia
Table of Contents
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Market share of subscribers by operator
- Prepaid
- Mobile infrastructure
- Digital networks
- Other infrastructure developments
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
- IoT
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Spectrum
- 2.5GHz
- 2.1GHz spectrum
- 800MHz
- 1800MHz
- Other spectrum
- 900MHz / 1800MHz
- 700MHz / 900MHz / 2300MHz
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Network sharing
- Major mobile operators
- TDC
- Telenor Denmark
- Telia Danmark
- H3 Denmark
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Near Field Communications
- M-commerce
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile voice and data subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 3 – Change in mobile services revenue by type – 2009 – 2018
- Table 4 – Fall in average revenue per mobile subscriber – 2009 – 2018
- Table 5 – Change in mobile sector investment – 2015 – 2018
- Table 6 – Change in the market share of mobile subscribers by operator (main operators) – 2009 – 2019
- Table 7 – Change in the market share of mobile subscribers by operator (main operators) – 2009 – 2019
- Table 8 – Fall in the number of prepaid subscriptions and proportion of total – 2010 – 2019
- Table 9 – Growth in the number of LTE subscriptions – 2015 – 2019
- Table 10 – Growth in the number of M2M subscriptions by operator – 2008 – 2019
- Table 11 – Development of mobile voice traffic – 2005 – 2019
- Table 12 – Fall in SMS traffic – 2009 – 2019
- Table 13 – Growth in MMS traffic – 2009 - 2019
- Table 14 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2007 – 2019
- Table 15 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile data subscriptions – 2008 – 2019
- Table 16 – Growth in the number of active mobile data subscriptions – 2009 – 2024
- Table 17 – Growth in the number of active mobile data subscriptions – 2009 – 2024
- Table 18 – Growth in the number of TDC’s mobile broadband subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 19 – Growth in the number of TDC’s mobile broadband subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 20 – Change in the number of annual mobile numbers ported – 2009 – 2019
- Table 21 – Change in the number of TDC’s domestic mobile subscribers (retail, wholesale) – 2007 – 2019
- Table 22 – Development of TDC’s mobile services revenue by segment – 2007 – 2018
- Table 23 – Growth in TDC’s mobile voice ARPU (consumer) – 2016 – 2019
- Table 24 – TDC’s spectrum concessions in Denmark
- Table 25 – Change in the number of Telenor Denmark’s mobile subscribers, proportion prepaid – 2009 – 2019
- Table 26 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile ARPU by type – 2009 – 2019
- Table 27 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile revenue – 2009 – 2019
- Table 28 – Change in the number of Telia Denmark’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 29 – Change in Telia Denmark’s blended mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2019
- Table 30 – Development of Telia Denmark’s mobile service revenue – 2006 – 2019
- Table 31 – Change in the number of H3 Denmark’s registered subscribers – 2007 – 2019
- Table 32 – Change in the number of H3 Denmark’s active subscribers – 2018 – 2019
- Table 33 – Development of H3 Denmark’s mobile financial data – 2010 – 2019
- Table 34 – Change in H3 Denmark’s annualised monthly ARPU and proportion to data ARPU – 2010 – 2019
- Table 35 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration – 1999 – 2009
- Table 36 – Historic - Prepaid subscriptions and percentage of subscribers – 1999 – 2009
- Table 37 – Historic - Mobile retail services revenue – 2001 – 2009
- Table 38 – Historic - Mobile traffic in minutes – 2005 – 2009
- Table 39 – Historic - Annual mobile numbers ported – 2003 – 200
- Table 40 – Historic - Telenor Denmark mobile subscribers, proportion prepaid – 2004 – 2009
- Table 41 – Historic - Telenor Denmark ARPU – 2004 – 2009
- Table 42 – Historic - Telenor Denmark’s mobile revenue – 2005 – 2009
- Table 43 – Historic H3 Denmark financial data – 2007 – 2009
- Table 44 – Historic - H3 Denmark annualised monthly ARPU and data proportion – 2007 – 2010
- Table 45 – Historic - SMS traffic – 2003 – 2009
- Table 46 – Historic - SMS sent per subscriber – 2014 – 2017
- Table 47 – Historic - Total MMS sent – 2003 - 2009
- Table 48 – Historic - MMS sent per subscriber – 2014 – 2017
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 2 – Change in mobile services revenue by type – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 3 – Fall in average revenue per mobile subscriber – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 4 – Fall in the number of prepaid subscriptions and proportion of total – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 5 – Growth in the number of M2M subscriptions by operator – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 6 – Development of mobile voice traffic – 2005 – 2019
- Chart 7 – Fall in SMS traffic – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 8 – Growth in MMS traffic – 2009 - 2019
- Chart 9 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 10 – Change in the number of dedicated mobile data subscriptions – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 11 – Change in the number of annual mobile numbers ported – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 12 – Change in the number of TDC’s domestic subscribers (retail, wholesale) – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 13 – Development of TDC’s mobile services revenue by segment – 2007 – 2018
- Chart 14 – Change in the number of Telenor Denmark’s mobile subscribers, proportion prepaid – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 15 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile ARPU by type – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 16 – Development of Telenor Denmark’s mobile revenue – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 17 – Change in the number of Telia Denmark’s mobile subscribers – 2005 – 2019
- Chart 18 – Change in Telia Denmark’s blended mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 19 – Development of Telia Denmark’s mobile service revenue – 2006 – 2019
- Chart 20 – Change in the number of H3 Denmark’s registered subscribers – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 21 – Development of H3 Denmark’s mobile financial data – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 22 – Change in H3 Denmark’s annualised monthly ARPU and proportion to data ARPU – 2010 – 2019
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – Denmark’s 3G licensing results – 2001
- Exhibit 2 – 2.5GHz licence awards – 2010
- Exhibit 3 – H3iG Denmark spectrum concessions
