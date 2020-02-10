BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its ongoing commitment to grow customer success through its services organization, Avid ® (NASDAQ: AVID) is now expanding its total customer success strategy throughout the company to optimize every touch-point with customers. In the newly created role of Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCXO) reporting to the CEO, Kathy-Anne “KAM” McManus will ensure that all functions across Avid can collectively deliver the greatest possible satisfaction and value for all types of customers including creative individuals, production teams and media enterprises in every interaction throughout their journey with Avid.



McManus re-engineered Avid’s solutioning, services and customer care operations since joining last year as SVP, Global Customer Solutions & Services, boosting the company’s ability to provide exceptional support of its global customer base, and better supporting its fast-growing subscriber base and the ramp up of Avid’s cloud and SaaS solutions. In her expanded role, McManus will lead ideation, design and implementation of new programs, processes and systems so that every Avid function can contribute fully to deliver the best overall customer experience.

“Avid’s culture is deeply rooted in listening very intently to our customers and delivering real solutions for their real problems. Our comprehensive strategy for customer success is a direct result of the close bond we proudly enjoy with the video and audio creators who entertain, educate and enlighten the world,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO & President, Avid. “With KAM’s unsurpassed media technology expertise, combined with her passion for customer satisfaction, she is the perfect individual to help drive the customer experience at Avid through the new CCXO executive role. Given her leadership and emphasis on improving the customer experience focus across the company, I am confident that customers of all types will enjoy even better results and much more success using our solutions, engaging with our organization and participating in our global user community.”

“Avid is dramatically innovating everything we do to delight our customers by enabling them to become more creative with their content and more successful in their business,” said Kathy-Anne McManus, CCXO and SVP, Global Customer Solutions & Services, Avid. “We’re extending our customer-centric mindset to every type of engagement—whether that’s a music student downloading and subscribing to Pro Tools on the Avid Store for the very first time, or a massive media company with a global footprint of deployed Avid products that is now transitioning to the cloud. Every touch-point can inspire our customers and repeatedly affirm they’ve made the right choice with Avid.”

McManus has more than 25 years of experience in servicing, supporting and educating media technology users. Prior to rejoining Avid in January 2019, she had served as the company’s VP of Worldwide Professional Services and Director of Services for Asia Pacific. McManus has also held senior leadership roles in the services and support organizations of several media technology providers including Adobe, Amdocs and Ericsson as well as telecommunications operator Telstra.

