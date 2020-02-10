HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announces new executive appointments.



Mary Newman was named Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. Ms. Newman joins IES from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, where she was a partner, having represented IES for several years, and focused on mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate governance, capital raising, securities transactions, and commercial contracts. In her role, Ms. Newman will be responsible for managing the legal function and providing counsel on legal, risk and operational matters, as well as overseeing the human resources function. Prior to Dinsmore, Ms. Newman was an associate at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. She received an A.B. from Duke University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Brendan Brier was named Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Brier joins IES from AECOM, where he served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy, leading the development and implementation of the global strategy over a diverse portfolio of businesses in the buildings, civil, power, industrial and technology markets. In this newly created position, Mr. Brier will lead efforts to identify, develop, and implement the company’s strategic priorities. Mr. Brier will also have direct oversight of the IES Mechanical Services business. Prior to AECOM, Mr. Brier was a Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting and, before that, was an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley. He received a B.S. in Finance and Marketing from Boston College and his MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

