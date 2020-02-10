IntelliCloudTM Easily Integrates to Enhance

Khameleon’s Platform for Office Furniture Dealers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. , (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today that the company has been selected as the digital document management partner for Khameleon Software, a major provider of business software for the office furniture industry.

This partnership combines the best-in-class technology from each company to offer a complete digital document management system to Khameleon’s customers. Intellinetics will build standard integrated modules which improve overall processing efficiency, provide tremendous operating savings opportunities, and will be available to all Khameleon’s customers. These modules will be fully integrated with Khameleon’s software and will offer their customers the flexibility needed to meet the office furniture industry’s unique demands, all on one single, scalable platform.

These integrated modules will allow Khameleon’s customers to benefit from:

Cost reductions

Service improvements

Strengthened compliance

Real-time access to data and documents

Starting with accounts payable, Intellinetics’ is quickly expanding its modules into other document categories within Khameleon.

“We were looking for a partner who could meet our initial accounts payable document management needs in a way that easily integrated into our existing system,” said Doug Angelone, President, Khameleon. “We also wanted to find a partner that was quick, nimble and could move with us into other areas to help us provide complete document management solutions for our customers. Intellinetics stood out from the crowd because of the company’s flexibility and strength of its partner program. We know we have found the partner that can help our software more rapidly adapt to our customers’ business needs.”

“We had the technology and solution Khameleon was looking for, in addition to the flexibility to provide exactly what they need for their customers,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “This is the benefit of working with Intellinetics. We provide the software partnership and right business model that makes our clients’ lives easy, keeps their customers happy and allows them to remain the leader in their industry. This is just one of our growing paths to market – finding software partnerships where we can embed our technology and scale our install base as part of an ongoing process.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

About Khameleon

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Khameleon Software creates technology solutions that help office furniture dealers run more productive, profitable and interconnected businesses. From managing orders and generating reports to costing, billing, project management and CRM, Khameleon empowers office furniture dealers to run their business on one single, scalable platform. Many of the most well run office furniture dealers in the industry choose Khameleon for their day-to-day business operations, making us one of the industry’s leading technology solution providers for 17 years and running.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Intellinetics, Inc.

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and new revenues associated with any product, industry, market, initiative, service or innovation; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ channel partners, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .