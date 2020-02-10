NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global website for LiveArea , a leading customer experience and commerce agency, and business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), won top honors in a B2B category of the 2020 AVA Digital Awards competition. This international award recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in concepting, directing, designing, and producing media associated with digital communication.



LiveArea received the platinum award for B2B web production. The award honors the site’s excellence in digital creativity, branding and strategy. As a global customer experience and commerce agency, LiveArea’s mission is to deliver inspired interactions and elevated commerce, and its website is designed to engage with audiences across multiple verticals, including retail, fashion, health and beauty, luxury, consumer packaged goods, and B2B.

Mark Moskal, Executive Creative Director, LiveArea, commented, “We’re delighted to be recognized for the craft and elegance of our own online experience. It’s vital as a leading commerce and customer experience provider to deliver a high-quality digital service through our own digital environment, which enables us to connect better with our audience, communicate more clearly, and gain the trust of users in our services.”

In addition to winning the platinum prize for its own global website, LiveArea also received two platinum and five gold awards for the Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Personalizer designed and implemented for the popular shoe brand.

Other 2020 AVA Digital Award winners include Cisco Systems, Fender, Hilton, Marriott, Microsoft, Pepsi, Salesforce, Warner Bros., and many more. This year there were 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 23 other countries.

About the AVA Awards

AVA Digital Awards honor the evolving ways to engage audiences through the creative convergence of digital arts, technology and information. The foundation for the awards began in 1994 as a celebration of audio-visual arts. Over the years, AVA’s categories changed to recognize the expanding role that digital media and the web play in the transfer of information.

The award program is administered and judged by Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the oldest, largest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omni-channel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, managed services, fulfillment, and customer care. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

