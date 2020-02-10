ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading on the OTC:BLIS), has created a Media Group subsidiary, named TSR Media Group, Inc., for purposes of not only documentation and future publication of its treasure and search operations via television series or streaming, but also for expansion into the gaming sector for a treasure based app or gaming properties.



The Company has entered into new relationships for production of media properties and for the potential purchase of existing media businesses and existing revenue producing intellectual properties. With the Company centering itself on treasure operations at the gained sites to be exploited for wrecks, as well as other sites under negotiation with a number of expert consultants in the treasure business and new relationships for purchase and to enter into with an existing phone based app and other gaming systems, the Company will be able to expand its sources of potential revenue streams. Multimedia and television production would follow the Company’s expeditions and those of partners to create a reality-based production, which would also encompass apps and gaming properties.

The Company expects to be able to announce further developments and agreements along this line shortly, including executed agreements for this branch of the business in the revenue rich app gaming environment and a television or multimedia production. The Company believes working hands-on in the industry with crews, projects, historical consultants, etc., where having such a treasure recovery Company involved in the ownership and production of such businesses, will be unique and create up to three revenue avenues for the future.

Our updated web site includes the new Media Group Page at www.treasurewreck.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR’s ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

