TURBO Global Partners Inc., (TURBO) announces doing business as TURBO DIGITAL powered by BeMotion, the result from the recently announced TURBO and BeMotion Inc. Strategic Alliance Partnership. To learn more go to www.TURBO-Digital.com and to submit inquiries send an email to: info@TURBO-Digital.com.



Robert Singerman, TURBO Chairman & CEO states, “TURBO DIGITAL powered by BeMotion is the fusion of our indoor video billboard network platforms and technologies with BeMotion’s MCN & DCN technologies. Our focus doing business as TURBO DIGITAL is scaling the adoption of our indoor video billboard networks with the integrated MCN and DCN platforms, and to continually maximize the synergies of our collective resources and human capital.”



Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc., Founder & CEO explains, “All of our innovations with the ‘MCN Platform & The DCN Vending and Marketplace’ and our numerous apps and collective innovations under our Co-brand TURBO DIGITAL powered by BeMotion are ‘firsts’ in the industry. As TURBO expands and scales a national footprint with the pharmacies, our MCN & DCN technologies paired with TURBO’s marketing and social digital strategies will yield an exciting new product capable of reaching local businesses and consumers in close proximity to the pharmacies hosting TURBO’s indoor video networks and DCN Vending kiosks. The result will be maximized engagement between consumers and their pharmacies. Our technologies powering TURBO DIGITAL should also create a measurable increase in daily foot traffic, and create a measurable lift in the brand products – a Win/Win for all stakeholders.”

About TURBO Global Partners Inc. https://TURBOGlobalPartners.com

TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, trading on the OTC symbol "TRBO”, is a DIGITAL MARKETING Company doing business as TURBO DIGITAL powered by BeMotion, focusing on Indoor Display Syndicated Advertising Services. TURBO places syndicated advertising anywhere in the world on digital displays it owns - such as inside independent pharmacies, restaurants, franchise operations and any small business, thereby generating long-term renewable/predictable advertising revenue and cash-flow. TURBO's business initiative for 2020 is to focus on everything DIGITAL, with special emphasis on the integration of Digital Marketing and M-Commerce into its indoor video billboard networks. This is now possible through a Strategic Alliance Partnership with BeMotion Inc. under the TURBO DIGITAL brand. TURBO's social agenda includes helping non-profits better connect, communicate and collaborate using TURBO's media and technology platforms.



About BeMotion Inc., http://www.bemotioninc.com

Founded in late 2016 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce, interactive digital marketing, and the next generation innovations in the field of mobile digital advertising and payments to SMEs and a multitude of established industries, the “MCN-DCN” platform empowers businesses to build native apps for a variety of business functions. The platform is super comprehensive and includes a set of key ingredients such as:

Delivery of value in real time

Ability to easily maintain high performance

Ability to plan an M-Commerce and Digital marketing strategy with the newest modern criteria, providing the opportunity to create uniquely personal app experiences that drive brand engagement and conversion

and Digital marketing strategy with the newest modern criteria, providing the opportunity to create uniquely personal app experiences that drive brand engagement and conversion Ability to plan ongoing engagement and other innovations

...and all deliverable in just 30 days.

BeMotion Inc., is a private company with offices in Toronto, Miami, Dubai and Amman.



About DCN Vending & Marketplace LLC., http://www.dcnvending.com/

A North American subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2018 as the provider of next generation innovations in Digital marketing and AR advertising. Currently provides complete digital advertising and Smart vending machines distributed in 5000+ locations, with special emphasis serving a wide range of high quality CBD, Hemp, and next generation health, wellness and fitness products.



