FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that its Health Solutions Plus (HSP) Payer Suite was ranked Best in KLAS in the Payer Claims and Administration category. This 2020 ranking marks the third consecutive year that the Payer Suite has been recognized by KLAS Research, a leading provider of data insights on healthcare information technology trends and performance.

Conduent’s HSP Payer Suite supports more than 20 million people insured by healthcare organizations across medical, dental, vision and extended health products. The solution provides a comprehensive claims administration process that automatically adapts to healthcare regulations and business processing requirements and simplifies claims management across the payer’s entire enterprise. Conduent’s HSP Payer Suite offers deep technology support and delivers a complete payer solution for managing benefits, members, providers, utilization, claims, workflow, customer service and reporting.

In today’s evolving healthcare industry, it is increasingly important that data be conveniently accessible and accurate. Conduent’s clients benefit from a single source database, higher degree of claims automation and accuracy. In addition, real-time integration and access to claims and payments information enables Conduent to deliver an enhanced member and provider experience.

“We’re honored to once again be ranked as the top platform for the Best in KLAS designation for Payer Claims and Administration,” said Brent MacLean, Global Head, Commercial Healthcare Solutions, Conduent. “Providing our clients with accurate data alongside an optimal user experience is our key mission, and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to deliver the highest quality solution to our clients and every customer we serve.”

During the preparation of the annual Best in KLAS report, KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers that year.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year,” said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. “Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

To read the full Best in KLAS Report, visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020/1629 .

Conduent will be presented with its Best in KLAS award at the HIMSS20 conference taking place March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. The company will also be exhibiting at this year’s conference at booth #1049. For more information, visit: https://www.conduent.com/insights/himss-2020/ .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com .

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

