PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) announced today that Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Mr. Thene’s webcast presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Carpenter’s website at https://ir.carpentertechnology.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be available following the live presentation.





Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM ET





About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com .