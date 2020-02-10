New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849737/?utm_source=GNW

96 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Our reports on global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing electronic content in automobiles. In addition, combining 3d aoi equipment with other inspection equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market is segmented as below:



product type

3D Inline AOI

3D Offline AOI

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market growth

This study identifies combining 3d aoi equipment with other inspection equipment as the prime reasons driving the global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global 3d automated optical inspection (aoi) equipment market, including some of the vendors such as GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc. and Viscom AG .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





