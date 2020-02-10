VENICE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shark’s Tooth Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Florida – Sarasota County, a spring tradition in Venice, Florida when shark’s tooth hunting is at its peak. This year, the festival will be held April 3 - 5 at Venice Airport Festival Grounds with three days of live music, food, shark’s teeth and prehistoric fossils, arts and crafts vendors, kids activities and celebrations.



This year’s entertainment lineup highlights top tribute bands playing hits from the award-wining movie Bohemian Rhapsody, plus all-time favorites such as “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Livin on a Prayer,” “Friends in Low Places,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Landslide.” Working with Maximum Bands, a Florida-based booking agency, the festival has confirmed performances from Absolute Queen (Queen tribute), Titans of Rock (Bon Jovi and Journey tribute), Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffet tribute), Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Garth Brooks – The Ultimate Tribute, as well as Stone Buckle (modern country) and Trinidudes (local favorite).

“We’ve amped up the music this year and are excited about the entire lineup. Our theme is ‘We Are The Champions’ (Queen tribute), because our athletes, volunteers and community fans are all champions,” said Randy Klinger, director of Special Olympics Florida – Sarasota County.

Festival activities also include a varied and delicious selection of food and drink, shark’s teeth experts and enthusiasts, and more than 100 artists – all set with the gorgeous backdrop of Venice Beach and picture-perfect sunsets.

The Shark’s Tooth Festival will be open from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, Saturday 10 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate and include free parking. Location is Venice Airport Festival Grounds at 610 E. Airport Avenue, Venice, FL, 34285. See details at www.sharkstoothfest.com .

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. Special Olympics Florida serves over 58,000 athletes free of charge. To learn more visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.



