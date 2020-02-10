Palo Alto, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, the leading digital therapeutics company focused on pediatric behavioral health, announced today that three company executives will be on stage at the third annual DTx West 2020, taking place in San Mateo, California, February 18 to 20.

All events take place on the first day of the conference, Tuesday, February 18. Details are as follows:

At 10:15 a.m., Brent Vaughan, Co-founder and CEO of Cognoa will moderate a panel discussion entitled, How can we Achieve Replicable Digital Therapeutics Reimbursement? with executives from Omada Health, Blue Shield of California, Pear Therapeutics and Big Health.

At 12:30 p.m., Andy Molnar, Senior Director, Market Access of Cognoa joins executives from Akili Interactive and Omada Health for a panel discussion entitled, Building the Bridge between Evidence and Value.

At 2:50 p.m., Dr. Sharief Taraman, Chief Medical Officer of Cognoa will moderate a panel discussion entitled Understanding the Fundamentals of Demonstrating Clinical Efficacy with executives from Palo Alto Health Sciences, Big Health, Mahana Therapeutics and IQVIA.

Cognoa is developing what is expected to be the first prescription digital therapeutic and the first diagnostic for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Cognoa’s diagnostic will enable pediatricians to diagnose ASD so that children can receive earlier treatment which can improve lifelong outcomes. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its ASD diagnostic and intends to submit the results as basis of its premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review by the FDA for the diagnostic and for its digital therapeutic for children with autism, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough designation. The ASD diagnostic is the winner of the 2019 Fierce Innovation Life Science Award for Technology Innovation.

Cognoa’s solutions will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. By targeting the critical, early neurodevelopmental windows, Cognoa’s digital therapeutics promote the neuromodulation of specific brain networks, which improves functional connectivity for lifelong gains.

With its commercialization partner EVERSANA, Cognoa’s prescription digital therapeutics will be prescribed, dispensed and reimbursed through the same healthcare infrastructure utilized by payers and providers for other prescription medicines, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and child.

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is advancing the standard of pediatric behavioral healthcare with digital therapeutics and medicines that enable earlier identification, diagnosis and treatment for improved lifelong outcomes. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Cognoa’s product pipeline addresses other indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

