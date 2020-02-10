NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree , a leading provider of signing and closing technology for transactional attorneys, is proud to announce it has been named to The National Law Journal’s 2020 Emerging Legal Technologies List . The second annual special issue profiles leading technology companies that are changing the ways law firms and legal departments operate by delivering innovative new products that improve the practice of law.



SimplyAgree streamlines attorney workflows by automating the administrative tasks of closing transactions, including the creation of signature packets and closing sets. The platform provides an option for electronic signing to increase efficiency while improving risk management and attorney oversight at closing. Firms using SimplyAgree report a significant reduction in post-closing write-offs.

Since its introduction, SimplyAgree has become a leader among cloud-based closing automation tools. The company recently released a containerized version of the platform for on-premises installations and last year noted integrations with major document management systems including NetDocuments, iManage and OpenText. In January, SimplyAgree was added to the Reynen Court solution store.

"Inclusion in this year's NLJ Emerging Technologies List is an honor for our company," says Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. "Our team of innovators is driven to simplify workflows through automation and intuitive technology that bring value to attorneys every day. This endorsement is a testament to their efforts."

NLJ’s 2020 Emerging Legal Technologies List was released on February 3 as a special feature in the National Law Journal.

SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars. SimplyAgree streamlines the administrative aspects of a closing—from creating signature packets to building closing binders—to increase efficiency and reduce post-closing write-offs, resulting in a closing process up to 80% more efficient for firms and their clients. For more information visit https://simplyagree.com .