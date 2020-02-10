DETROIT and IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geopointe, a leading Geolocation software company, and LevelEleven, a leading Performance Management software company, have entered into a definitive agreement to merge and form a new company known as Ascent Cloud. The merger is expected to be completed in March 2020.



The merger of Geopointe and LevelEleven to form Ascent Cloud represents an exciting inflection point for the Sales Technology industry. Integrating these premier products will provide a broader suite of end-to-end solutions to address the challenges that sales and customer-facing leaders face on a daily basis.

“Geopointe has been helping our customers by providing geographical insights to sales and customer-facing teams for 10 years. We are excited to broaden the solutions we can provide to our 1,600+ customers with the addition of LevelEleven’s performance management suite,” said Scott Hemmeter, CEO, Geopointe.

“Customers have been utilizing LevelEleven to improve their teams’ performance since 2012. The addition of Geopointe’s geolocation solutions will provide deeper insights to leaders and empower them to do even more to motivate, engage, and coach their teams,” said David Leinweber, CEO, LevelEleven.

Geopointe and LevelEleven customers will continue to enjoy the same industry-leading products, customer support, and implementation services they have come to know and expect from these two companies. As an added benefit, Ascent Cloud will be able to offer an expanded product suite of current and future solutions that drive team performance and proficiency.

About Geopointe

Geopointe location-enables your CRM data to help you geographically visualize your accounts, contacts, opportunities, and more. End-users increase their efficiency and streamline processes through features such as geographic analysis, routing and optimization, territory design and management, and more. For more information visit geopointe.com .

About LevelEleven

LevelEleven is the leading Performance Management System for sales and customer-facing leaders to motivate, engage, and coach their teams around the key behaviors that drive results. Reps understand their goals and how to achieve them. Managers are empowered to coach with consistency using actionable data. Executives understand what is working and when to course-correct. For more information visit leveleleven.com .

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud provides industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams that enhance their CRM and empower leaders to improve performance. For more information visit ascentcloud.io .