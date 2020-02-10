Cranbury, NJ, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics has announced a multi-city “Wake Up Your Data” breakfast workshop series for software developers, CIOs and enterprises looking for insights on how to make complex information comprehensible. The free workshops will show attendees how Reveal makes embedded analytics simple and how they can use data analytics to deliver smarter apps that will help customers make data-driven decisions.

During the program, Jason Beres, Senior VP of Developer Tools, Infragistics, will demonstrate the embedded analytics platform, Reveal, and attendees will participate in a hands-on lab and live coding session. The workshop will explain how to modernize existing desktop and web applications with embedded, self-service analytics, how to create new revenue streams by adding self-service business intelligence and analytics to existing applications, and how to democratize data with data-driven decision-making in applications.

Attendees will also gain hands-on experience embedding the Reveal cross-platform, native SDK into applications and use in-memory application data, SaaS or on-premise data sources to create dashboards. Additional topics will include performing advanced analytics with R and Python to customize analytics and data visualizations, and applying pre-trained, machine learning modules from AI clouds (like Azure, AWS, Google) to data.

Presenter Jason Beres, Senior VP of Developer Tools, Infragistics, is an expert who has written about software engineering for various publications. He speaks at national conferences and has authored/co-authored 10 books on software/development. His expertise in development further extends to ensure data and analytics are displayed in innovative and customer-driven MO for Windows Forms, ASP.NET, Silverlight, WPF and Java products.

The “Wake Up Your Data” workshops will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in these cities:

Additional locations are planned, and dates will be released shortly.

About Infragistics

Over the past 30 years, Infragistics has become the world leader in providing user interface development tools and multi-platform Enterprise software products and services to accelerate application design and development, including building business solutions for BI and dashboarding. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. The company offers expert UX services and award-winning support from its locations in the U.S., U.K., Japan, India, Bulgaria and Uruguay.

