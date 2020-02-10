PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Vascular today announced the appointment of two key executives to lead the group’s clinical operations, effective immediately. Dr. Scott Brannan will serve as Chief of Endovascular Surgery, and Dr. Nikhil Patel as Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Brannan was previously the group’s National Medical Director and is one of the organization’s most accomplished vascular interventional radiologists. This new appointment not only reflects the important role that Brennan has played developing the company’s clinical standards, but also his leadership in the greater vascular community.

Modern Vascular has also elevated Dr. Nikhil Patel to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Previously the group’s Vascular Interventional Radiologist, this promotion is a reflection of Dr. Patel’s commitment to the Modern Vascular medical staff nationwide, and brings over 17 years of surgical and leadership expertise. In his new role, Dr. Patel will develop clinical procedures, supervise the group’s quality assurance team, and perform a leading role in the organization’s clinical training and continuing education.

“Dr. Brannan has been a huge part of our company’s growth,” said Yury Gampel, CEO, Modern Vascular. “He has helped us graduate from a medical start-up to an innovative leader in vascular procedures. Dr. Brannan is a medical superstar, and is at the forefront as an innovation leader and spokesperson for vascular care, while also continuing to benefit for his surgical expertise in the offices.”

“Dr. Patel is a natural leader, having skills and charisma necessary to communicate with his fellow doctors in a way that ensures best practices across all clinics,” said Gampel. “Dr. Patel was the natural choice for Chief Medical Officer. He is one of our top interventional radiologists respected across-the-board by other physicians as well as other clinical and administrative personnel. He understands the implications of developing and enforcing clinical best practices and is enthusiastic about the opportunity. We know that this immense responsibility is in good hands with Dr. Patel.”

Both Drs. Brannan and Patel practice in the Phoenix area but will have responsibility for the organization’s full national footprint.

About Modern Vascular

Modern Vascular is a group of healthcare companies headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Modern Vascular clinics specialize in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through infrapopliteal, inframalleolar and pedal endovascular arterial reconstruction. Most patients report reduced pain, wound improvement and a better quality of life post procedure. Modern Vascular procedures are also an important step in avoiding future limb amputation and extending life expectancy in diabetic, cardiovascular, and peripheral artery disease patients. Modern Vascular currently operates and manages 10 offices across AZ, CO, NM, TX, VA.

For more information, visit www.modernvascular.com

