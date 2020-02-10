Sydney, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Oman outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
The Sultanate of Oman has established a progressive mobile sector which comprises substantial coverage of both 3G and 4G LTE networks. There have also been trials conducted, networks upgraded, and spectrum allocated, in readiness for 5G. In particular, the Regulator has allowed the major mobile operators, Omantel and Ooredoo the right to use a 100MHz 5G spectrum. Both operators have a similar, and sizeable, market share.
Oman already offers quite a competitive mobile landscape with MVNOs being introduced over the last decade, and they have captured a small market share.
The launch of a third mobile network operator in Oman in 2020 will increase competition further. The regulator signed a strategic MoU with The Vodafone Group, along with a local consortium of investors, to form a third mobile network operator in Oman, which will be branded as Vodafone. In early 2020 the consortium agreed to lease mobile towers from Oman Tower Company.
While Oman’s fixed broadband infrastructure penetration is considered low, it is being improved upon with the building of fibre-based networks as part of Oman’s National Broadband Strategy. By 2040 it is hoped that all homes and businesses will be connected to the national broadband infrastructure.
Key developments:
- Omantel launched an initial 5G network in late 2019.
- The two mobile network operators (MNOs) were awarded 15 year licenses in 2019.
- VoIP subscriptions are on the rise in Oman.
- Oman is well positioned to be a technology hub in the Middle East as it is well located between Asia, Africa and Europe and has access to several submarine cable systems.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel); Oman Mobile; Ooredoo Oman; Oman Broadband Company (OBC); FRiENDi, Majan Telecom (Renna); Integrated Telecommunications Oman (TeO); Awasr-Oman; Oman Future Telecommunications (OFT) consortium, Vodafone Group.
