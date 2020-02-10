Braintree, Massachusetts, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced its latest renewable energy project, Maple Hill, a 150-megawatt solar facility in Portage and Summerhill Townships, Pennsylvania. Construction could begin as early as the end of 2020. This announcement of Maple Hill follows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent decision to expand the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR), which provides a solid ground for new infrastructure investment, including renewable development, and safeguards the competitiveness of the markets.

“As a leader who makes job creation and business investment top priorities, I enthusiastically welcomed CPV’s $1 billion investment that created Fairview Energy Center in Jackson Township,” said State Representative Frank Burns. “The continued partnership between good government and private investment is bringing further good news to Cambria County, in the form of the Maple Hill project.”

Maple Hill is one of the first solar projects of its kind in western Pennsylvania. Located on already cleared timber property, the Maple Hill facility will avoid over 150,000 tons of CO2 per year by displacing older, less efficient generation and will add to the clean energy mix in the Commonwealth. The project will employ 150-200 workers at peak construction and will bring significant tax benefits to Cambria County.

“CPV’s mission of modernizing U.S. power generation means we are making significant investments in renewables and highly efficient, flexible natural gas generation to create the electric grid of the future,” said Executive Vice President Sean Finnerty. “I’m proud of the wide scope of CPV’s efforts and the progress we are charting in the power generation sector to reduce emissions while maintaining grid reliability. Maple Hill exemplifies our commitment to providing safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally-responsible power and will have a significant positive impact on the Pennsylvania energy sector.”

About CPV

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 4.2 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company’s Asset Management division currently manages more than 9,300 MW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in eight states for 11 different owner groups. For more information: www.cpv.com. Follow CPV on Twitter: @CPVEnergy.

