Brooklyn, NY, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex (Nasdaq: CETX) announced today that WordPress VIP, the leading provider of enterprise WordPress, has added CemtrexLabs, to its prestigious Featured Agency Partner program. CemtrexLabs is one of only 30 partners in this prestigious group and the first agency partner with full stack virtual and augmented reality (VR, AR & MR) capabilities.



CemtrexLabs is a full-stack creative agency made up of artists, designers and engineers who have worked with some of the world’s leading brands, such as Richemont, AARP, Live Nation, Essence and WMagazine, to create engaging experiences and elevate their digital presence in their industries. CemtrexLabs has expertise in user experience and interface design, data migrations/ re-platforming and web, mobile, AR/VR development. They offer digital transformation solutions from developing brand’s strategy to engineering concepts into a reality.

As the experts in enterprise WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility; as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise clients include Spotify, Capgemini, Facebook, Microsoft, CNN, and others.

Key criteria for agency partners include clear product understanding and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify agencies with a proven track record of successful and forward-thinking implementations of WordPress at scale.

“WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we’re poised to deliver transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences,” said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. “We’re excited to welcome new agencies alongside our existing partners to help us deliver on the most demanding implementations of enterprise WordPress.”

Cemtrex CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil, commented, “CemtrexLabs has built a reputation as an award-winning digital agency that has built products for global brands over the last decade. We look forward to joining the Wordpress VIP community of partners to collaborate and help brands digitally transform their strategies and products.”

For more information about CemtrexLab’s partnership with WordPress VIP, please visit https://wpvip.com/partners/agency-partners/. For More information about CemtrexLabs, please visit: cemtrexlabs.com

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, digital technology solutions, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. VIP’s platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. VIP supports flagship digital marketing platforms for some of the best-known brands, including Capgemini, Hachette Book Group, and Facebook. Our digital publishing clients span the media landscape, from focused outlets such as Quartz, Tech Crunch, and FiveThirtyEight to some of the biggest publishers and sites in the world, like News Corp, Rolling Stone, and Abril.

With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with VIP’s expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it’s an unbeatable combination.





