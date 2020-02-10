Summit Therapeutics plc
(“Summit Therapeutics” or the “Company”)

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 10 February 2020 - Summit Therapeutics (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), a leader in antibiotic innovation, announces that it has received notification that on 7 February 2020, Dr Elaine Stracker, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, was assigned for no consideration warrants to acquire a total of 2,099,207 ordinary shares by Maky Zanganeh and Associates, Inc. (“MZA”). The Company has a consultancy agreement with MZA where Dr Stacker serves as General Counsel and Senior Vice President for Corporate Development. 

Following the completion of this transfer, Dr Stracker has the following interest in the Company’s ordinary shares:

  Total number of ordinary shares heldNumber of Outstanding Share Options HeldTotal Number of Outstanding Warrants Held
Elaine StrackerNon-Executive DirectorNil1,000,0002,099,207

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Richard Pye, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

1Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name (i)  Dr Elaine Stracker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / status (i)  Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSummit Therapeutics plc
b)LEI213800NRW8AOMYMTBD89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1 penny each
  
Identification codeGB00BN40HZ01
b)Nature of the transactionsAssignment of warrants, for no consideration, to acquire ordinary shares of one penny nominal value at a price of 22.1 pence per ordinary share
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s) 
(i) nil

 		 (i)  2,099,207
 
d)Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price		 

 

2,099,207 warrants to acquire ordinary shares

 

nil

 
e)Date of the transactions7 February 2020
f)Place of the transactionsOutside a trading venue

