New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Craft Beer Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849736/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global craft beer market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries. In addition, growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer is anticipated to boost the growth of the global craft beer market in Europe as well.

Market Segmentation

The global craft beer market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

• IPA-Based Craft Beer

• Seasonal-Based Craft Beer

• Pale Ale-Based Craft Beer

• Amber Ale-Based Craft Beer

• Lager-Based Craft Beer

• Others



Distribution Channel

• Off-Trade

• On-Trade



Geographic segmentation

• Germany

• UK

• Poland

• Russian Federation

• Rest of Europe



Key Trends for global craft beer market in Europe growth

This study identifies growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer as the prime reasons driving the global craft beer market in Europe in Europe growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global craft beer market in Europe

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global craft beer market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Duvel Moortgat NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc. and Thornbridge Brewery.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849736/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001