Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Animal Health partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
The report provides details of the latest Animal Health agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Animal Health deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Animal Health partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Animal Health deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Animal Health partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Animal Health dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 250 online deal records of actual Animal Health deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Animal Health dealmaking.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Animal Health dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
- Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Animal Health deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Animal Health dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Animal Health deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
- Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Animal Health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Animal Health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Animal Health technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Animal Health partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Animal Health partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Animal Health technologies and products.
The provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Animal Health deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Animal Health agreements with real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Animal Health contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2014
- Insight into terms included in a Animal Health partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report Scope
The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Animal Health trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in Animal Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Animal Health deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Animal Health deals
- Access to Animal Health contract documents
- Leading Animal Health deals by value since 2014
- Most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2014
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 250 Animal Health deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How aresalesand payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 23andMe
- Abaxis
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Ab E Discovery
- Ablynx
- Absorption Systems
- Actavis (name changed to Allergan)
- Actelion
- Actinobac Biomed
- Adisseo
- Advanced Animal Diagnostics
- Advanced Radiation Therapy
- Advaxis
- Affymetrix
- AgBiome
- Agenus Bio
- AKC Canine Health Foundation
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Alpha Tech Pet
- American College of Emergency Physicians
- American College of Physicians Foundation
- American Diabetes Association
- American Heart Association
- American Veterinary Medical Foundation
- AmeriCares
- Amgen
- Anapure BioScientific
- Anatara Lifesciences
- Anika Therapeutics
- Animal Clinical Investigation
- Apacor
- Aptimmune Biologics
- Arabio
- Aratana Therapeutics
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Ark Animal Health
- Artes Biotechnology
- Arysta LifeScience
- AskAt
- AstraZeneca
- Atomwise
- Atopix
- Auburn University
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- Avista Pharma Solutions
- Avivagen
- Avon Foundation
- Banfield Pet Hospital
- Bayer
- Bayer Animal Health
- BeiGene
- Better Choice Company
- Better Choice Products
- BioNeutral
- BioNTech
- BioRestorative Therapies
- Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)
- Blue Buffalo Company
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica
- Boston Therapeutics
- Branhaven
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- CannaSoul Analytics
- Cargill
- Caribou Biosciences
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Cellectis
- Cellmid
- Celsee
- Central Institute for Experimental Animals
- Ceva Sante Animale
- China Animal Husbandry Industry
- Choom
- Cimtech
- Cipla
- CliniWorks
- Companion PBx
- Connexios
- Cook Medical
- Covenant Animal Health Partners
- Covetrus
- CryoPort
- Crystal Bioscience
- CSA Medical
- CTX Technology
- CURE Pharmaceutical
- CureVac
- D-Eye
- Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma
- Dako
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Decision Diagnostics
- DEG Productions
- Deltamune
- Dow AgroSciences
- DSM
- Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)
- E.I. Medical Imaging
- Edison Pharmaceuticals
- Elanco
- Eli Lilly
- EmbryoTrans Biotech
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals
- EMD Serono
- Epica Medical Innovations
- Epilepsy Foundation (EF)
- Ethos Veterinary Health
- Eureka Genomics
- Evonik Industries
- Evvivax
- Express Scripts
- FASTVet
- FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine
- Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Fonterra
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Fortified Management Group
- Fresno
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- GE Healthcare
- Genclis
- Genentech
- Generosus Advisors
- GeneSeek
- Genus
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Glykos
- GNA Biosolutions
- Godrej
- Gour Medical
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Heart Rhythm Society
- Henry Schein
- Heska
- Huvepharma
- Hydra Biosciences
- Ichor Medical Systems
- Icon
- Illumina
- Immunomic
- Imperial College London
- In-Vivo Science International
- IncellDx
- Incyte
- India Globalization Capital
- Infinity Group
- Innovet
- InnoVision Therapeutics
- Inovalon
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- InQpharm
- InstrAction
- Integrated Animal Health
- Intellimedix
- Intrexon
- Itamar Medical
- IVF Bioscience
- Jaguar Health
- Jianshun Biosciences
- Joslin Diabetes Center
- JP Equine Services
- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
- Kane Biotech
- Kansas State University
- KBI BioPharma
- Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences
- Kemin Industries
- Kings College London
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Laboratorios Bago
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- LexaGene
- LifeArc
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Liiv Organics
- Lincoln Equities Group
- LineaRx
- LiveLeaf
- Lonza
- Lumleian
- Lumosa Therapeutics
- Lysando
- Manna Research
- MannKind Biopharmaceuticals
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- MaRS Innovation
- Mars Petcare
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- MBF Therapeutics
- MedGenesis Therapeutix
- MediCann Handels
- MediSapiens
- Medivir
- Medline Industries
- Medtronic
- Menzer
- Merck and Co
- Merck Animal Health
- Merial
- Metabolix
- Metanome
- MILA International
- Miller Veterinary Supply East
- Mimi's Rock
- Minnesota Department of Health
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- MJ Biologics
- Morris Animal Foundation
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- MSD Animal Health
- MyoKardia
- MYOS
- NanoString Technologies
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
- National Institute on Aging
- National Psoriasis Foundation
- Nature-Cide
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Neogen
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources
- NeuroCycle Therapeutics
- Nexvet
- Nong Lam University
- North Carolina State University
- Northwest Missouri State University
- Novartis
- Novozymes
- Novus International
- Nrgene
- Nuevolution
- Nufarm
- Nuovo Biologics
- Nuritas
- NutraMax
- Nutra Pharma
- NutriQuest
- Nyco Products Company
- Oculus Innovative Sciences
- Ohio State University
- One Way Liver Genomics (OWL)
- Oragenics
- Parnell Pharmaceutical Holdings
- Patheon
- Peak Pharmaceuticals
- Performance Livestock Analytics
- Perrigo
- Pestmaster Services
- Petco
- PetIQ
- PetLife Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Pharma Tech Solutions
- Phibro Animal Health
- Phosphagenics
- Phyto Animal Health
- Plandai Biotechnology
- Plumbline Life Sciences
- Premune
- ProBiora Health
- Process Systems Enterprise
- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
- Q-Biologicals
- Qorvo Biotechnologies
- Queen Mary University of London
- R-NAV
- Redbarn Pet Products
- Regen BioPharma
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Regeneus
- Regents of the University of Michigan
- Reliance Animal Health Partners
- Retrophin
- Rheumco
- Roche
- Rosa
- Roslin Institute
- Rutgers University
- Saniona
- Sanofi
- Santen Pharmaceutical
- Scil Animal Care
- Scynexis
- Seed Mena
- Selecta Biosciences
- Senestech
- Sepha
- Sharp Edge Labs
- Simulations Plus
- Skyline Vet Pharma
- Sono-Tek
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Southwest Research Institute
- St Georges University of London
- Stonehaven Incubate
- Stony Brook University
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Synthetic Genomics
- Sysmex Inostics
- Taconic
- Takis
- Techcyte
- Technology Acceleration Partners
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Theragenics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thrive Bioscience
- Traverse Biosciences
- Trophogen
- Unilife
- University Health Network
- University of Cambridge
- University of Connecticut
- University of Helsinki
- University of London
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Missouri
- University of Oxford
- University of Texas
- University of Toronto
- US Department of Agriculture
- Valent Biosciences
- Valneva
- VCA Antech
- Vedco
- Verios Agro
- VERT
- Vet-Stem
- Veterinary Pharmacology Research Foundation
- Vets First Choice
- Virbac
- Vium
- Vivaldis
- Waterstone Pharmaceutical
- WomenHeart
- World Health Organization
- World Pet Care Products Company
- X-chem
- XL-Protein
- Yancey Farms
- Zander Therapeutics
- Zenoaq
- Zivo Bioscience
- Zoetis
- Zomedica
- Zydus Cadila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n9ebc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900