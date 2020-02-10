Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Animal Health partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



The report provides details of the latest Animal Health agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Animal Health deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Animal Health partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Animal Health deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Animal Health partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Animal Health dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 250 online deal records of actual Animal Health deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Animal Health dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Animal Health dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Animal Health deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Animal Health dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Animal Health deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Animal Health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Animal Health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Animal Health technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Animal Health partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Animal Health partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Animal Health technologies and products.



The provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Animal Health deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Animal Health agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Animal Health contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Animal Health partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope



The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Animal Health trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Animal Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Animal Health deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Animal Health deals

Access to Animal Health contract documents

Leading Animal Health deals by value since 2014

Most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 250 Animal Health deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



23andMe

Abaxis

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Ab E Discovery

Ablynx

Absorption Systems

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Actelion

Actinobac Biomed

Adisseo

Advanced Animal Diagnostics

Advanced Radiation Therapy

Advaxis

Affymetrix

AgBiome

Agenus Bio

AKC Canine Health Foundation

Allogene Therapeutics

Alpha Tech Pet

American College of Emergency Physicians

American College of Physicians Foundation

American Diabetes Association

American Heart Association

American Veterinary Medical Foundation

AmeriCares

Amgen

Anapure BioScientific

Anatara Lifesciences

Anika Therapeutics

Animal Clinical Investigation

Apacor

Aptimmune Biologics

Arabio

Aratana Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ark Animal Health

Artes Biotechnology

Arysta LifeScience

AskAt

AstraZeneca

Atomwise

Atopix

Auburn University

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Avista Pharma Solutions

Avivagen

Avon Foundation

Banfield Pet Hospital

Bayer

Bayer Animal Health

BeiGene

Better Choice Company

Better Choice Products

BioNeutral

BioNTech

BioRestorative Therapies

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)

Blue Buffalo Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

Boston Therapeutics

Branhaven

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

CannaSoul Analytics

Cargill

Caribou Biosciences

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Cellectis

Cellmid

Celsee

Central Institute for Experimental Animals

Ceva Sante Animale

China Animal Husbandry Industry

Choom

Cimtech

Cipla

CliniWorks

Companion PBx

Connexios

Cook Medical

Covenant Animal Health Partners

Covetrus

CryoPort

Crystal Bioscience

CSA Medical

CTX Technology

CURE Pharmaceutical

CureVac

D-Eye

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Dako

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Decision Diagnostics

DEG Productions

Deltamune

Dow AgroSciences

DSM

Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)

E.I. Medical Imaging

Edison Pharmaceuticals

Elanco

Eli Lilly

EmbryoTrans Biotech

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

EMD Serono

Epica Medical Innovations

Epilepsy Foundation (EF)

Ethos Veterinary Health

Eureka Genomics

Evonik Industries

Evvivax

Express Scripts

FASTVet

FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine

Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fonterra

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fortified Management Group

Fresno

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Genclis

Genentech

Generosus Advisors

GeneSeek

Genus

Georgia Institute of Technology

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glykos

GNA Biosolutions

Godrej

Gour Medical

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Heart Rhythm Society

Henry Schein

Heska

Huvepharma

Hydra Biosciences

Ichor Medical Systems

Icon

Illumina

Immunomic

Imperial College London

In-Vivo Science International

IncellDx

Incyte

India Globalization Capital

Infinity Group

Innovet

InnoVision Therapeutics

Inovalon

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

InQpharm

InstrAction

Integrated Animal Health

Intellimedix

Intrexon

Itamar Medical

IVF Bioscience

Jaguar Health

Jianshun Biosciences

Joslin Diabetes Center

JP Equine Services

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Kane Biotech

Kansas State University

KBI BioPharma

Keck Graduate Institute of Applied Life Sciences

Kemin Industries

Kings College London

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Laboratorios Bago

Les Laboratoires Servier

LexaGene

LifeArc

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Liiv Organics

Lincoln Equities Group

LineaRx

LiveLeaf

Lonza

Lumleian

Lumosa Therapeutics

Lysando

Manna Research

MannKind Biopharmaceuticals

Marrone Bio Innovations

MaRS Innovation

Mars Petcare

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MBF Therapeutics

MedGenesis Therapeutix

MediCann Handels

MediSapiens

Medivir

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Menzer

Merck and Co

Merck Animal Health

Merial

Metabolix

Metanome

MILA International

Miller Veterinary Supply East

Mimi's Rock

Minnesota Department of Health

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

MJ Biologics

Morris Animal Foundation

Mount Sinai Medical Center

MSD Animal Health

MyoKardia

MYOS

NanoString Technologies

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

National Institute on Aging

National Psoriasis Foundation

Nature-Cide

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Neogen

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

NeuroCycle Therapeutics

Nexvet

Nong Lam University

North Carolina State University

Northwest Missouri State University

Novartis

Novozymes

Novus International

Nrgene

Nuevolution

Nufarm

Nuovo Biologics

Nuritas

NutraMax

Nutra Pharma

NutriQuest

Nyco Products Company

Oculus Innovative Sciences

Ohio State University

One Way Liver Genomics (OWL)

Oragenics

Parnell Pharmaceutical Holdings

Patheon

Peak Pharmaceuticals

Performance Livestock Analytics

Perrigo

Pestmaster Services

Petco

PetIQ

PetLife Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Pharma Tech Solutions

Phibro Animal Health

Phosphagenics

Phyto Animal Health

Plandai Biotechnology

Plumbline Life Sciences

Premune

ProBiora Health

Process Systems Enterprise

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Q-Biologicals

Qorvo Biotechnologies

Queen Mary University of London

R-NAV

Redbarn Pet Products

Regen BioPharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneus

Regents of the University of Michigan

Reliance Animal Health Partners

Retrophin

Rheumco

Roche

Rosa

Roslin Institute

Rutgers University

Saniona

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical

Scil Animal Care

Scynexis

Seed Mena

Selecta Biosciences

Senestech

Sepha

Sharp Edge Labs

Simulations Plus

Skyline Vet Pharma

Sono-Tek

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sorrento Therapeutics

Southwest Research Institute

St Georges University of London

Stonehaven Incubate

Stony Brook University

Sun Pharmaceutical

Synthetic Genomics

Sysmex Inostics

Taconic

Takis

Techcyte

Technology Acceleration Partners

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Theragenics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thrive Bioscience

Traverse Biosciences

Trophogen

Unilife

University Health Network

University of Cambridge

University of Connecticut

University of Helsinki

University of London

University of Massachusetts

University of Missouri

University of Oxford

University of Texas

University of Toronto

US Department of Agriculture

Valent Biosciences

Valneva

VCA Antech

Vedco

Verios Agro

VERT

Vet-Stem

Veterinary Pharmacology Research Foundation

Vets First Choice

Virbac

Vium

Vivaldis

Waterstone Pharmaceutical

WomenHeart

World Health Organization

World Pet Care Products Company

X-chem

XL-Protein

Yancey Farms

Zander Therapeutics

Zenoaq

Zivo Bioscience

Zoetis

Zomedica

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n9ebc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900