Company announcement
no 3/2020
10 February 2020

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.


1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameTruly ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Juha Christensen, member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNetcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914  
b)LEI5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Prices (s)            Volume(s)

359.55 DKK       233
360.26 DKK       509
360.74 DKK       1,067
361.44 DKK       791
362.13 DKK       547
362.72 DKK       753
363.00 DKK       628
362.95 DKK       672
362.40 DKK       200
361.40 DKK       400 
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume: 5,800

Price: 361.74 DKK (weighted average)
e)Date of the transaction10 February 2020
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)


Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33

