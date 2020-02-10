Company announcement

no 3/2020

10 February 2020

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Truly ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Closely associated person to Juha Christensen, member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914

b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares



DK0060952919

b) Nature of the transaction Sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Prices (s) Volume(s)



359.55 DKK 233

360.26 DKK 509

360.74 DKK 1,067

361.44 DKK 791

362.13 DKK 547

362.72 DKK 753

363.00 DKK 628

362.95 DKK 672

362.40 DKK 200

361.40 DKK 400



d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Volume: 5,800



Price: 361.74 DKK (weighted average)

e) Date of the transaction 10 February 2020