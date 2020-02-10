Company announcement
no 3/2020
10 February 2020
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Truly ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Juha Christensen, member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Prices (s) Volume(s)
359.55 DKK 233
360.26 DKK 509
360.74 DKK 1,067
361.44 DKK 791
362.13 DKK 547
362.72 DKK 753
363.00 DKK 628
362.95 DKK 672
362.40 DKK 200
361.40 DKK 400
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Volume: 5,800
Price: 361.74 DKK (weighted average)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 February 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33
Attachment
Netcompany Group A/S
København K, DENMARK
