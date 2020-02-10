Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual/Augmented Reality in Healthcare - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Virtual and Augmented reality in Healthcare report provides an assessment of the key healthcare, macroeconomic, technology, and regulatory themes impacting how VR/AR technologies are being used in healthcare today, and how this technology is expected to affect the healthcare sector in the future.



Components of the report include:



Key Industry Players - the big players in the VR/AR industry and where they sit in the value chain.

Trends in the VR/AR space - key trends driving the adoption of the VR/AR technologies classified into four key categories: blockchain use case trends, technology themes, macroeconomic themes and regulatory themes.

Industry Analysis and Impact of AR/VR in Healthcare - key VR/AR applications in the healthcare industry including case studies demonstrating how healthcare industry is using VR/AR technology for improved outcomes.

Value Chain - VR/AR implementation and integration in the healthcare industry, highlighting the market drivers and barriers.

In recent years, an increasing number of partnerships have been forged between large technology companies, start-ups developing healthcare-specific applications, hospitals, and research centers in the Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) space due to increasing healthcare expenditure and the need for cutting-edge technologies to aid the development of novel therapies and diagnostics.



Partnerships between technology companies and healthcare-specific companies are on the rise, with high profile players increasingly looking to collaborate with those in the medical sphere. For example, in 2019, an increasing number of partnerships were formed between large multinationals including Dell, Microsoft, and AT&T, and smaller tech providers and VR/AR technology companies. The rationale behind many of these partnerships is health-related, spanning from improving neurosurgery, bringing VR/AR hardware into labs and clinics, and advancing commercialization standards for prescription digital medicines, as well as combining with emerging 5G to improve latency during surgery and remote patient monitoring.



VR and AR technologies have traditionally been associated with the entertainment industry, with virtual and immersive environments used for gamers, product designers, and architects. However, there are myriad possibilities for VR/AR technology in the healthcare sector, including medical education, image-guided treatment, the treatment of neuropsychological conditions, and visual impairment, as well as use in rehabilitation, which have fueled the need for this technology across the healthcare industry. As a result, the development of VR/AR technologies requires investment and collaboration between big tech, start-ups, and players across the entire healthcare ecosystem.



Technology giants are increasingly moving into the healthcare space, and while tech investment in health is not new, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) are increasing in value and number year-on-year, as well as the size of the players involved. Recent examples include Apple's acquisition of Akonia Holographics, an AR smart glasses company, and the buyout of Tueo Health's asthma monitoring start-up, both for undisclosed amounts.



Increasing partnerships and M&A activity in the area reflect that there are huge opportunities which are yet to materialize. The future of VR/AR in healthcare will depend on collaborations and M&A, which will play a huge role over the next five years in moving this technology forward from concept to reality in the healthcare industry.



The Virtual/Augmented Reality in Healthcare - Thematic Research report provides an assessment of the key healthcare, macroeconomic, technology, and regulatory themes impacting how VR/AR technologies are being used in healthcare today, and how this technology is expected to affect the healthcare sector in the future.



Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the key VR/AR applications impacting the healthcare industry.

Develop business strategies by understanding how VR/AR is being used in the healthcare today and how this technology is expected to affect the healthcare sector in the future.

Stay up to date on the industry's big players in the VR/AR industry and where they sit in the value chain.

Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Players



2 Industry Trends

2.1 Healthcare Use Case Themes

2.2 Macroeconomic Themes

2.3 Technology Themes

2.4 Regulatory Themes



3 Industry Analysisy

3.1 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

3.2 Unmet Needs

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Barriers

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

3.6 Timeline

3.7 Healthcare Case Studies



4 Value Chain

4.1 Device Layer

4.2 Application Layer



5 Companies Section

5.1 Tech Companies: Headsets/Smart Glasses

5.2 Companies: Healthcare Applications



6 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjb2sy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900