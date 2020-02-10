Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $68.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the steel pipe industry include the increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe by using dopeless technology and increasing use of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.



The study includes the steel pipe market size and forecast for the steel pipe market through 2024, segmented by product, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and region.



The analyst forecasts that carbon steel pipe is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for carbon steel pipes due to growth in oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries. The analyst projects that by material, stainless steel pipe will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because stainless steel offers high tensile strength, pressure resistance, and corrosion resistance.



Within the steel pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

North America will remain the largest region due to increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.



Some of the steel pipes companies profiled in this report include Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Chelpipe, Tata Steel and others.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Steel pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Steel pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Steel pipe market size by application, function, and end use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Steel pipe market size by application, function, and end use type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Steel pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Steel pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of steel pipe in the steel pipe market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of steel pipe in the steel pipe market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of steel pipe in the steel pipe market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of steel pipe in the steel pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the steel pipe market by end use (oil and gas, automotive, potable water, wastewater, power generation, and others), product (seamless pipe and welded pipe), material (carbon steel, stainless steel, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (0-300 psi, >300-1000 psi, >1000-3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this steel pipe market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this steel pipe market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this steel pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the steel pipe market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the steel pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this steel pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this steel pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in the steel pipe market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Steel Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Steel Pipe Market by Material

3.4: Global Steel Pipe Market by Product

3.4.1: Seamless Pipes

3.4.2: Welded Pipes

3.5: Global Steel Pipe Market by Application

3.5.1: Automotive

3.5.2: Oil and Gas

3.5.3: Potable Water

3.5.4: Wastewater

3.5.5: Power Generation

3.5.6: Others

3.6: Global Steel Pipe Market by Diameter

3.6.1: Small Diameter Pipes

3.6.2: Large Diameter Pipes

3.7: Global Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

3.7.1: 0-300 psi Pressure Pipes

3.7.2: 300-1000 Pressure Pipes

3.7.3: 1,000-3,000 psi Pressure Pipes

3.7.4: 3,000 and Above psi Pressure Pipes



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Steel Pipe Market by Region

4.2: North American Steel Pipe Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Seamless Steel Pipes and Welded Steel Pipes

4.2.2: Market by Application: Automotive, Oil and Gas, Potable Water, Wastewater, Power Generation, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Diameter: Small Diameter Pipes and Large Diameter Pipes

4.2.4: Market by Pressure Rating: Less than 300 pressure pipes, 300-1,000 pressure pipes, 1000- 3,000 pressure pipes, and more than 3,000 pressure pipes

4.2.5: The US Steel Pipe Market

4.2.6: Canadian Metal Pipe Market

4.2.7: Mexican Steel Pipe Market

4.3: European Steel Pipe Market

4.4: APAC Steel Pipe Market

4.5: RoW Steel Pipe Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Other Expenses

6.3 COGS

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Application

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Diameter

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Steel Pipe Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Steel Pipe Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Steel Pipe Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Steel Pipe Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Tenaris S.A.

8.2: Vallourec S.A.

8.3: TMK Group

8.4: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

8.5: ArcelorMittal S.A.

8.6: Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

8.7: United States Steel Corporation

8.8: Muller Industries Inc.

8.9: Narsk Hydro ASA

8.10: Northwest Pipe Company

8.11: ChelPipe

8.12: Baosteel Group Corporation

8.13: JFE Steel Corporation



