SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.



CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

Michelle’s expertise spans over 24 years of channel-related roles including product management and technical support, global sales and marketing, digital transformation, operations, and her current role as the President and CRO. She joined Star2Star in 2013 and has led the Star2Star team through various product releases, mergers and partnerships, and industry shifts. Her mission is to inspire and maintain growth for the company and its partners by focusing on the value Star2Star offers through its extensive products and services line.

This is her sixth consecutive year being honored with recognition as a CRN Channel Chief. In 2019, Michelle led Star2Star in a number of new business development projects including partnering with Citrix to offer Star2Star’s unique virtual workspace solution, StarDaaS™, which offers the only Citrix Ready UCaaS available on the market. She also played a pivotal role in opening new sales opportunities through the CenturyLink Marketplace, championing better pricing strategies, streamlining Partner-Sales Rep engagement, enhancing Partner Marketing tools, and improving the Star2Star Partner Program overall.

“I am grateful for this recognition and proud of the progress Star2Star has made in the past year,” said Michelle. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do with a company I love. I look forward to another great year in 2020, which is shaping up to be our best year yet!”

“This recognition is well-deserved,” said David Portnowitz, CMO of Star2Star Communications. “She is an incredibly dedicated leader and wonderful colleague. I am not surprised that she continues to be distinguished as a channel leader and I congratulate her for this honor!”

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Star2Star Communications

Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

