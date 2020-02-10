SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the service-centric AIOps platform, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Brian (“Hart”) Hartwell, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at OpsRamp, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.



Hartwell is a 15-year veteran of technology sales, most recently serving as the Vice President of Alliances for Rubrik. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Alliances for Nimble Storage and served in several other sales leadership roles for Dell, Data Domain, and others. Hartwell also possesses a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in Law from Michigan State University College of Law.

“Brian Hartwell and his long track record of success demonstrates our company’s core commitment to the channel,” said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer of OpsRamp. “Our platform offers new opportunities for partners looking to move into the recurring revenue of hybrid cloud monitoring and management. We’re proud that Hart has been recognized for his dedication to channel partnership.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

