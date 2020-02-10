Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tony Jennings, SVP of global channel sales to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

Tony Jennings is an experienced leader in transforming channel and partner business globally in both the software and hardware industries. He is responsible for developing scalable, repeatable and sustainable channel sales models, strategy and partner programs; which in turn drive hypergrowth. Prior to his role at KnowBe4, he was vice president of channel and partners for CA Technologies, where he was responsible for North America indirect sales, all partner ecosystems and net-new revenue across all indirect routes to market. Jennings also worked for McAfee and was educated in South Africa.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs,” said Jennings. “We’ve built and launched an industry-leading partner portal and channel program designed to be simple, easy to execute and focused on rewarding partners who invest in customers. As we look to 2020, we’re focused on sales execution, simplicity to onboard and working in partnership with partner sales teams.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 31,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 amandat@knowbe4.com