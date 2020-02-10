LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the re-launch of Cinedigm’s (NASDAQ: CIDM) popular Viewster ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, the Company announced today a partnership with Foxxum — a global leader in the development, operation, and commercial marketing for innovative Smart TV solutions — to expand Viewster’s device support to include Foxxum-supported devices worldwide, including TCL, Sharp, Hisense and Vestel televisions. The Viewster app was developed using Cinedigm’s proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint™ application development platform.



The agreement further establishes Cinedigm’s status as an emerging leader in the international OTT marketplace, making the Company’s acclaimed roster of diverse and eclectic content easily accessible to viewers across the globe on televisions from most major manufacturers. In addition to the Foxxum-supported Smart TV devices, Cinedigm’s growing portfolio of premium digital-first networks now have wide distribution across all top-tier TV manufacturers including Samsung, VIZIO, Philips, and LG, among many others.

This move not only increases Cinedigm’s massive global footprint — delivering Viewster’s library of hit films and series to even more viewers around the world — but it also allows Cinedigm to utilize Foxxum’s unprecedented expertise in the areas of content and channel development, operations, marketing, and more, by providing the Company access to the platform’s global ecosystem of connected Smart TV devices.

The Viewster app is powered by Cinedigm’s highly-scalable application development platform Matchpoint Blueprint which enables content distributors and content owners to efficiently and cost-effectively create compelling ad-supported and subscription-based video streaming services. Matchpoint Blueprint will play a crucial role in the international rollout and market expansion of the Viewster app, as the Company utilizes the platform for all of its end-to-end needs in order to enable a more robust user experience across a wide range of connected televisions.

"Foxxum is a leading force in the international Smart TV marketplace, providing dynamic and innovative services to a wide array of connected devices across the industry,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology. “This partnership is a vital piece of Cinedigm’s continued mission to redefine the traditional television experience — expanding Cinedigm’s global footprint even further while also allowing us to introduce the tremendous capabilities of our Matchpoint Blueprint service to additional markets through Foxxum’s extensive reach on Smart TVs.”

“It is great to keep growing with partners like Cinedigm who add value to the Foxxum App store through Viewster and offer our viewers a huge variety of films and series all over the world. Such kind of cooperation strengthens our App Portfolio and boosts user engagement on our Smart TV platforms,” says Ronny Lutzi, CEO at Foxxum.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT FOXXUM

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation and commercial marketing for innovative Smart TV solutions. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop Smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum’s development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design. Foxxum provides its clients with highly tailored solutions, which includes the possibility of jointly tapping into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. For more information, visit: https://foxxum.com/ .

