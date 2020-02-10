Luxembourg, 10th February 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 3rd FEBRUARY 2020 TO 7th FEBRUARY 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
3rd February 2020-----
4th February 202032 0566.95222 789CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
5th February 2020-----
6th February 2020-----
7th February 2020-----
Total32 056-222 789--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

