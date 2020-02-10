Luxembourg, 10th February 2020
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 3rd FEBRUARY 2020 TO 7th FEBRUARY 2020
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|3rd February 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4th February 2020
|32 056
|6.95
|222 789
|Cancellation
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|5th February 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6th February 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7th February 2020
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32 056
|-
|222 789
|-
|-
Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
